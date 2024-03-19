Langer Dan set to step up into Grade One company at Aintree

“He’s so hard to train in the winter, every year I’ve made a point of that, this year was even worse than ever. He bled on one occasion and we had to treat him for ulcers. I’d love to make him into a graded horse, who wouldn’t want a genuine top level contender?"

Raised 10lb to 151 on Tuesday morning, he's now likely to step up in class, the trainer telling Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily : “We want to try and go to Aintree with him. He’ll have entries in the handicaps and the Grade Ones. A flat track like Aintree you’re not too scared to step up to three miles with him. I’ve always wanted to make him into a graded horse but his form in the autumn and winter has never given us the opportunity to arrive in the spring with a genuine top level contender.

Dan Skelton's charge became the first horse to record back-to-back wins in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham last week having dropped back to his winning mark of 2023 after four runs this term.

There's no temptation it seems to keep the gelding fresh and potentially even head straight back to Cheltenham next season.

“If he goes to Aintree against all the Grade One horses and is put in his place well that will confirm he’s a handicapper. If he goes there in good form and competes with them we’d be delighted with that because we’d love to step up.”

“I was genuinely surprised how well he won last week. I said in the last three weeks he’d started to look a lot more like it but I didn’t expect him to win like that if he was going to win at all. How can you think he’s going to do better than winning the Coral Cup the year before? It was remarkable he won it with more authority this time and I don’t know where it came from.

“He had a surgery after last year’s Festival and as I said he’s impossible to train in the winter. I wouldn’t say I thought his best days were behind him but I wouldn’t have been surprised if they were. The fact they’re not is testament to the horse and you have to give him credit.

“I suppose you could just wrap him up and do that, but it requires a lot of belief and I like to run the horses. I’m not afraid to say I’m one of those people who does run them.

“I’m probably led down the road we have taken by him, rather than dictating it to him. Don’t think we’re just handicaps, handicaps, handicaps, these horses, any horse, if they can step out of handicap company we welcome that and promote into graded races if we can.

“I’d love to run him in the Grade One at Aintree.”