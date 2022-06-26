“It was nice when Saeed (Manana) decided to keep her in training so let’s hope we can make it a good decision. It would be huge if we could get a Group Two on the board with her.”

“I would have been a bit gutted if she had been retired at the end of last season as we have wished farewell to a lot of nice horses recently like Invincible Army, Far Above and Hey Gaman.

“We were getting Garden Paradise ready for a race in May but she wasn’t quite right. She worked below par one day but like all of them we gave her two or three weeks to get right and she was soon bouncing again.

“It has been frustrating as we are used to starting the season well. We usually have a flying start so it has changed things around but it might come back to help us as I’m sure we are going to hit the finishing line of the season better than we ever have done.

“We’ve had a late start but we are excited about what is going to happen between now and the end of the year.

“We had one comeback from the races at the end of March with a bug that spread it around. We’ve had to be patient but they are flying now. Winners are coming in and the horses are both looking and running really well.

Tate said: “It has definitely been a slow start to the year as unfortunately we had a lot of horses that weren’t very well in April.

One of those affected by the bug was Garden Paradise, However Tate reports the daughter of Night Of Thunder to be firmly back on track and ready to start her campaign off in the mile and a half Group Two contest next weekend.

However, results of late have been much more encouraging with the yard celebrating four winners this month suggesting that things are now beginning to head in the right direction for the father-of-two.

With his yard hit by a bug during March and April, it has seen the Newmarket handler saddle just eight winners since the turn of the year which is significantly down for the same six-month period in recent years.

After failing to make the racetrack at two and out of luck in two starts at three, it wasn’t until last season at the age of four that Garden Paradise opened her account with a game success at Newbury. However, her late development comes as no surprise to Tate.

He said: “She is from a very late maturing family and in fact she was the first runner to run from her dam.

“At two she was weak and just took time. At three she was placed twice and showed promised and at four she progressed all season long and she looks like she has progressed again from four to five as you would expect.

“She had always run well but she looks completely different now to what she used to.

“She was always a weak-looking filly but she is now a big strong impressive looking filly and she has been one of those late burners that improve with age.”

Had it not been for her victory in the Unibet Wild Flower Stakes on her penultimate start at Kempton Park talk of a tilt at a Group race assignment might not have materialised according to Tate.

He added: “She had a niggle after she finished third at Ascot but the race worked out well as the runner up Goolwa came out and won a Listed race.

“We had a big rush to get her back and it was coming to the end of the season and covering time while she had a December Mares Sale entry.

“We had our eyes on this Listed race but we thought we would need a prep. It was a bit bold to have the prep then the Listed race but it all worked out.

“If she had not been in the first four in the Wild Flower Stakes she would have probably been sold.

“If she had been second or third in the race we would have probably retired and covered her but as she won the Listed race we had a chat and decided to have a go at five.”

Although Garden Paradise failed to beat a rival on her most recent appearance in the Listed Quebec Stakes at Lingfield Park over a mile and a quarter in December, Tate feels a line can be drawn through that run.

He added: “We ran her over a mile and a quarter at Lingfield in another Listed race afterwards but it was just too sharp and she couldn’t get to the front and they were going that bit faster than she comfortably wanted so we put her away for this season.

“She has done one stand out performance which has got her a rating of 108 but she has got to prove that A she can do that again and B she can do that on the grass.

“She is very much bred to. We are hopeful she can take the Lancashire Oaks on to even better things.”

Despite all of Garden Paradise’s best form on turf coming with soft in the going description Tate believes that the switch to a quicker surface shouldn’t cause any inconveniences.

He added: “We used to think she wanted soft ground because she ran promisingly on it during her younger days and she is a Night Of Thunder out of a French family.

“She is a good mover and I think she will go on any ground to be honest. Good ground would be fine. I’m now wondering if the real soft ground was a hindrance for her.

“She has a cruising speed which she likes to go but if something else wants to make it we will let them go. We will not be cantering then sprinting though.

“She is really tough as she showed when she won at Newbury last year in really awful ground.”

Beyond next weekend Tate has several potential routes he has drawn up in his mind that he could take with Garden Paradise, however he is not getting ahead of himself but instead focusing on the job in hand.

He added: “If it looks like she will get further we can go for the Lillie Langtry and the Park Hill and if she stays at a mile and a half we will dream about the Yorkshire Oaks.

“At the same time if it looks like she is going to be better on the All-Weather we can go back to Kempton Park for the September Stakes.

“However, she is flying at the moment and first and foremost we will look forward to Haydock next Saturday.”

