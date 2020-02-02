Lamarckise books Cheltenham trip with Limerick win

The Willie Mullins-trained mare has always had a tall reputation - and was already prominent in ante-post lists for the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Prestbury Park in March.

Making her first competitive appearance since finishing third at Auteuil in the spring of 2018, the chestnut daughter of Martaline was the 2-5 favourite for division one of the Book Online At www.limerickraces.ie Mares Maiden Hurdle, but made her supporters sweat before eventually getting the job done.

Lamarckise travelled strongly and jumped fluently for much of the two-mile-five-furlong contest, but tired in the home straight and passed the post just half a length clear of runner-up Miss Pernickety.