Lady Bowthorpe in splendid isolation at Ascot

Betfair Dahlia Stakes report, video replay & reaction: Lady Bowthorpe wins at Newmarket

By Sporting Life
15:11 · SUN May 02, 2021

Lady Bowthorpe showed a bright turn of foot in the closing stages to win the Group Two Betfair Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket.

Ridden towards the back of the seven-runner field by Kieran Shoemark, the daughter of Nathaniel burst to the front in the final furlong to beat 2/1 market leader and close third Lavender's Blue.

It was a first run of the season for Lady Bowthorpe, who won twice last term, including first time out at Lingfield in a handicap from a mark of 81.

She went on to claim Group Three glory at Ascot in the summer before finding life tough in top-class company against Nazeef on her final run of 2020.

But a slight ease in grade sparked a return to the winner's circle for the five-year-old mare, who claimed top spot by a head at odds of 6/1.

Betfair reacted by trimming the winner to 25/1 from 66/1 for the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

Shoemark said on ITV Racing: "I just feel she's strengthened again this year- she's very gutsy. It's good for the whole team, they deserve it.

"I feel she could progress throughout the year. I'm delighted, it's always nice to be competing on the big stage."

15:00 Newmarket Full result and free video replay

1st Lady Bowthorpe
2nd Queen Power

Winning Trainer: William Jarvis | Winning Jockey: Kieran Showmark

