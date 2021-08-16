A bay colt by Sea The Stars (IRE) out of the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes winner So Mi Dar (GB) was purchased by Charlie Gordon-Watson and Woodford Racing for 1.2 million guineas from Watership Down Stud.

So Mi Dar, a daughter of Dubawi, is a full sister to Lah Ti Dar and Champion 2YO Too Darn Hot.

Lady Lloyd-Webber of Watership Down Stud was at Tattersalls to see her homebred colt sell, and husband Andrew Lloyd-Webber arrived at Newmarket just to time to catch the sale, too.

Lady Lloyd-Webber said: “We never expected to break the million guineas barrier, because no one ever does.

"It is very difficult to do that. The Dar Re Mi family is carrying on, and that is what it’s all about from a foundation mare. We are now in the third generation - it is wonderful to see this family keep going.

"He is a beautiful horse, hopefully he will win the Guineas and carry-on winning Group 1s like the rest of the family."

Lord Lloyd-Webber added: "I got here just in time in a taxi, just walked in at the 600,000gns mark.”