Lady Bowthorpe bids for Group One double at Deauville

The five-year-old mare, owned by music agent Emma Banks, gave Jarvis a day to remember when landing the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last month.

That was Lady Bowthorpe’s first try at the trip, although she won the Group Two Dahlia Stakes over nine furlongs at Newmarket on her seasonal reappearance in May.

“Everything is going according to plan, and I’m very much looking forward to her running,” said Jarvis.

“She seems to have come out of her Goodwood run very well. It’s a pretty strong renewal of the Prix Jean Romanet, so we’re taking nothing for granted, but we’re hopeful.

“Ever since she won the Dahlia Stakes, or even as a four-year-old, I was keen for her to go to 10 furlongs, but the races didn’t really present themselves.

“She has shown she gets the 10 furlongs very well – and depending on how she gets on at Deauville, we could look at the Prix de l’Opera at Longchamp on Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe day.”

Of Lady Bowthorpe’s success in the Nassau Stakes, and the tremendous reception afforded by the crowd on the Sussex Downs and racing in general, the Newmarket trainer said: “It was very humbling, it was very gratifying as well. I was very flattered.”