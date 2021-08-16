That horse provided the Sporting Life columnist with his only win in the Berkshire showpiec in 2017 having previously landed the J T McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National, the same race Ontheropes won last time out.

He is set to joined in the field by Brahma Bull and Annamix.

“The plan is for all three to come over,” said Mullins. “They have all had good preparations. I have two horses coming off summer preps and Ontheropes won the Munster National. I don’t really want testing ground for any of them.