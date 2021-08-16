Willie Mullins will saddle three runners in the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy led by Ontheropes, the horse taking the Total Recall route to Newbury’s historic chase.
That horse provided the Sporting Life columnist with his only win in the Berkshire showpiec in 2017 having previously landed the J T McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National, the same race Ontheropes won last time out.
He is set to joined in the field by Brahma Bull and Annamix.
“The plan is for all three to come over,” said Mullins. “They have all had good preparations. I have two horses coming off summer preps and Ontheropes won the Munster National. I don’t really want testing ground for any of them.
"We were disappointed we couldn’t get Ontheropes to win but then he broke his maiden in the Munster National, which was good! He has matured a lot this year and has a real good profile, like Total Recall. He has a nice weight with 11st 2lb as well.
“Brahma Bull could end up with top weight but he would still have a nice racing weight. He worked well this morning. I am very happy with Ontheropes and Annamix has worked well too, so we are all set.