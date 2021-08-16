Bryony Frost will again be on board Paul Nicholls' charge who is set to be joined in the field by stablemates Clan Des Obeaux, a two-time winner of the race, and Saint Calvados, third last season.

The Ditcheat trio face a formidable Irish challenge headed by last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo. Willie Mullins reports Asterion Forlonge to be on target for the race and he could be joined in the line-up by stablemate Tornado Flyer.

Nicky Henderson has left in Chantry House and Mister Fisher with Lostintranslation on course to represent Colin Tizzzard. Dashel Drasher completes the field.