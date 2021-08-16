Sporting Life
Frodon leads over the last in the King George
Frodon leads over the last in the King George

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase preview: Ten left in at six-day stage

By David Ord
12:40 · MON December 20, 2021

Last year's winner Frodon appears among ten six-day acceptors for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Bryony Frost will again be on board Paul Nicholls' charge who is set to be joined in the field by stablemates Clan Des Obeaux, a two-time winner of the race, and Saint Calvados, third last season.

The Ditcheat trio face a formidable Irish challenge headed by last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo. Willie Mullins reports Asterion Forlonge to be on target for the race and he could be joined in the line-up by stablemate Tornado Flyer.

Nicky Henderson has left in Chantry House and Mister Fisher with Lostintranslation on course to represent Colin Tizzzard. Dashel Drasher completes the field.

The Timeform Jury Service

