Nicholls said of his King George trio: “They are all fine and we are having a gallop here in the morning. They are fit and well and schooled yesterday morning. I’m very happy with them all and just want them to have a nice day out.

While Frodon already has a win next to his name this season in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal in October, the King George will represent the first port of call for both Clan Des Obeaux and Saint Calvados.

Last year's Kempton winner Frodon will be joined by 2018 and 2019 winner Clan Des Obeaux and new recruit Saint Calvados both in this year's race and at Somerset track.

“Clan is obviously very fresh and well and he was mad fresh yesterday morning. It is a different preparation to what we have given him leading into the race before. Normally he has had a run before going to the King George but I think doing this will suit him better. Frodon has had his month off and is now back working away. He looks in good order. He has been bucking and squealing and making himself known in the yard.

“Saint Calvados hasn’t had a run for us yet. He has always gone well in the past so we thought we would go straight there on the back of doing a load of work at home. They are three interesting horses for the race. Saint Calvados ran very well in the race last year. He just didn’t jump well in the straight so we have done lots of jumping.”

Nicholls believes that Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux represent his best chances of giving him a record-extending 13th King George success.

And he added: “In my eyes, the main two have to be Frodon and Clan on what they have done on the form. They are in good shape. Clan looks as good and as well as ever in himself. Frodon is Frodon! We are just looking forward to the race now.”