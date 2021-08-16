Sporting Life
Minella Indo wins the Gold Cup from A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo
Minella Indo wins the Gold Cup from A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Minella Indo firmly on target

By Sporting Life
16:14 · TUE December 14, 2021

Henry De Bromhead has confirmed Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo to be bang on course for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

The eight-year-old is currently second favourite behind Clan Des Obeaux for the Christmas showpiece having finished third behind another King George rival Frodon on his return to action at Down Royal in October.

The trainer said: “Our plan is to definitely to go for the King George. We are looking forward to that. He is in good form. It is a Grade One, so it is never going to be easy, but we will take our chance."

Asterion Forlonge is another leading Irish chaser being aimed at the Kempton race this year.

