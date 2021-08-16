The eight-year-old is currently second favourite behind Clan Des Obeaux for the Christmas showpiece having finished third behind another King George rival Frodon on his return to action at Down Royal in October.

The trainer said: “Our plan is to definitely to go for the King George. We are looking forward to that. He is in good form. It is a Grade One, so it is never going to be easy, but we will take our chance."

Asterion Forlonge is another leading Irish chaser being aimed at the Kempton race this year.