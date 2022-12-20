Paul Nicholls’ stable jockey has elected to ride the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase winner in preference to stablemate Hitman at Kempton but feels Venetia Williams’ recent Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Chase winner is a big threat to both.

“I thought he was very impressive at Newcastle last time and the more rain Kempton gets the better chance he’s got,” the rider told this week’s Get Stuck In show.

“The only time he got beat last season was at Aintree when he probably wasn’t right after a hard race at Cheltenham. He’s a top-class horse and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet so he’s definitely the main danger.”

You can watch the full interview with Harry on Get Stuck In on the sportinglife YouTube channel from 5pm on Tuesday.

Niall Hannity, Martin Dixon and Dan Barber are also joined by Gordon Elliott and Patrick Mullins to look ahead to the Christmas programme while the pundits have a best Christmas bet each, including a 66/1 fancy in the Coral Welsh National.