Bravemansgame jumps for fun at Wetherby

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Harry Cobden fears L'Homme Presse

By David Ord
13:30 · TUE December 20, 2022

Harry Cobden feels L’Homme Presse is the biggest danger to Bravemansgame in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Paul Nicholls’ stable jockey has elected to ride the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase winner in preference to stablemate Hitman at Kempton but feels Venetia Williams’ recent Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Chase winner is a big threat to both.

“I thought he was very impressive at Newcastle last time and the more rain Kempton gets the better chance he’s got,” the rider told this week’s Get Stuck In show.

“The only time he got beat last season was at Aintree when he probably wasn’t right after a hard race at Cheltenham. He’s a top-class horse and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet so he’s definitely the main danger.”

  • You can watch the full interview with Harry on Get Stuck In on the sportinglife YouTube channel from 5pm on Tuesday.

Niall Hannity, Martin Dixon and Dan Barber are also joined by Gordon Elliott and Patrick Mullins to look ahead to the Christmas programme while the pundits have a best Christmas bet each, including a 66/1 fancy in the Coral Welsh National.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

