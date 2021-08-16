Shiskin made a sizzling return to action in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Stakes at Kempton.

Forced to miss an intended run in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown, last year's Sporting Life Arkle hero was sent off a 4/9 favourite on his seasonal return. He momentarily came off the bridle turning in but once in front quickly put daylight between himself and his rivals, hitting the line ten lengths clear of Sandown winner Greaneteen. Winning rider Nico de Boinville said: "That was pretty phenomenal from him. We've had struggles with him and even going to the last here he took a good blow. We were taking a chance today and his class shone through. "I think he sets the standard (in the Champion Chase). I'm hoping Energumene comes over and we have a good set-to at Cheltenham. Hopefully both will get there in one piece."

Sky Bet reacted by cutting the winner to 4/5 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "What a superb performance from Shiskin who beat a good field in superb style. He is without doubt the horse to beat in the Queen Mother and we now make him the shortest priced horse in our Cheltenham ante-post markets." Betfair and Paddy Power are 5/4 from 7/4. Henderson said: “It is a relief, but it’s more than that – I am genuinely thrilled with him. I was nervous we weren’t really there, but we had to come out. When I looked at the ground yesterday I thought ‘should we come out and wait for the Clarence House’. Now it’s over and it’s great to see him back. “He was in a bad place for three weeks, which is why he didn’t run in the Tingle Creek. Then his trachea wash backed it up – that he was wrong. It wasn’t the most popular decision, but it was the right decision.