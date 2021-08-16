Frodon gave Paul Nicholls a fifth victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal in a pulsating renewal of the Grade One contest.

Bryony Frost set out to make all aboard the 3/1 chance but jumping the second last both Galvin and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo were alongside. For a stride or two it seemed as though the former had his measure but Frodon dug deep again, overcame a mistake at the last, and battled on tenaciously to beat Galvin by three-quarters-of-a-length. He is 5/1 from 12/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power to successfully defend his crown in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. Sky Bet are 6/1 from the same price.

Frost, riding in her first race as a professional in Ireland, said: “What more can you say about him? That was tough. The uncertainty of where we were going out there and he was having a good look around. I always preach about his determination and that it is infectious and that you can beat anyone when you are on him, but you really can because he believes he can. “The feeling that when you think you are beaten the world swallows you up. Have you gone too hard on him? Have I got any legs left? You give everything to him and you see if there is anything left as we need it now. He answers you because he wants to. “What is that, 18 races he has won in his lifetime? It’s just phenomenal. Testimony to Paul (Nicholls) to have a horse coming out every season, again and again, with the same enthusiasm. It is exactly what he is a master of. How cool is it to be a jockey that has added to that record (in this race)?

Another special moment for Bryony Frost and Frodon

“It’s a great track – a big, galloping track. The ground is a bit tacky. The fences are alone and the inside is a lonely place with not many rails, so you need an honest horse. He goes slightly left as well and there was a couple I got in tight. I think that was just him trying to work it out. It took me halfway around to realise ‘ah yes Bryony, sit still and let him do it’.” On the pace of the race, she said: “Over with us, that’s kind of how are races are ridden. We don’t hang about in a lot of our big races. I spoke to dad (Grand National winner Jimmy Frost) this morning and I have watched a lot of Irish racing and we could keep it fairly steady and quicken massively. “I felt my asset is my jumping (though) and I knew I was 110 per cent fit. I had done a good piece of work on him and Holly, who rides him every day, says he is a million dollars, so I had to believe in him. Doesn’t he just improve every time?”