Ladbrokes King George VI Chase: Banbridge riding plans remain unclear

Banbridge is on course for the Labrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day - but riding plans at this stage remain unclear.

Ronnie Bartlett's charge, trained by Joseph O'Brien, will be racing at three miles for the first time in the Christmas feature and arrives off the back of a big run, unseating rider at the last when still a threat to Energumene in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork. Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Brien said: “He remains on track for the King George. Since Punchestown in the spring Ronnie and the team were keen to work back from that race and so far we've had a smooth preparation, and obviously we were delighted with his run in Cork the last day." The handler is confident his eight-year-old has sufficient stamina for the festive feature. "He obviously won at Kempton over two-and-a-half last year and looked like he needed every yard of the two-and-a-half that day. He’s obviously not a slow horse and can compete effectively at two miles, but I think the test of three miles at Kempton suits a horse with a bit of pace and a bit of class. It remains to be seen if he can go that far but I don’t see why not," he reasoned.