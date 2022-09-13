Paddy Twomey is looking forward to running La Petite Coco in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on October 15 following her close-up fourth in the Blandford Stakes on Sunday.

The five-time scorer started her campaign with a victory over 10 furlongs in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh before stepping up to a mile and a half for a red-hot renewal of the Yorkshire Oaks during the Ebor Festival. She was a gallant third in that Knavesmire Group One won by Alpinista and was sent off the evens favourite for her return to home soil and drop back to 10 furlongs last weekend at the Curragh. However, despite running with her usual zest in the early stages, she was headed a furlong from home and beaten less than two lengths in third behind Above The Curve. Twomey believes the outing may have come too quickly after the four-year-old’s trip to York and is now preparing to freshen up the daughter of Ruler Of The World for a tilt at the 12-furlong Group One on British Champions Day.