Kyprios tops 10 contenders for Gold Cup crown on Royal Ascot day three

Aidan O’Brien’s stayer is one of the hottest favourites of the week in the marathon event, a race he won in 2022 to kickstart a run of four successive Group One victories.

He sustained an injury early last season which kept him off the track until the Irish St Leger in September, when he finished second before being narrowly beaten in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day.

O’Brien has been thrilled to have an uninterrupted start to this campaign, with Kyprios winning the Vintage Crop Stakes and Saval Beg already.

John and Thady Gosden’s Gregory is seen as his main threat. Winner of the Queen’s Vase last year, he has stepped into the breach to fill the void left by injured stablemate Courage Mon Ami, winner of the race 12 months ago.

The Gosdens also run Trawlerman, who beat Kyprios on Champions Day and Sweet William.

Willie Mullins has yet to win the Gold Cup and having dominated the National Hunt scene for years, it is an itch he would love to scratch with Vauban.

A Triumph Hurdle winner, he landed a handicap at this meeting 12 months ago before an unsuccessful run in the Melbourne Cup.

Coltrane, Enemy, Prydwen, Trueshan and the mare Caius Chorister complete the field.