Jockey news: Rachel Kneller forced to retire

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since suffering concussion in a fall in February of last year.

Kneller, who rode 47 winners in Britain, had hoped to make a comeback but has been advised not to return to race-riding.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kneller said: “I’m devastated to make this decision, but I won’t be returning to the racecourse. The symptoms causing me to fail a concussion test needed for racing, have sadly not improved.

“My specialist said I won’t race this year, with no certainty that I will have made any further improvement next year either. I need to accept that the effects on my head trauma may well be permanent now.

“I am totally gutted, but I feel extremely lucky that it wasn’t worse. I can still ride horses, which is a huge relief!