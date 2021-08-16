The Christian Williams-trained five-year-old has actually finished second on his last three starts – also going down narrowly in last season’s bet365 Gold Cup and on his return at Chepstow last month.

Kitty’s Light was best of the rest behind Fusil Raffles on his latest appearance at Wetherby and Williams is excited about his chances in Newbury’s prestigious handicap chase on November 27.

“He’s going for the Ladbrokes Trophy and we’ll probably give him a gallop round there on the gallops morning on the 16th,” said the Welsh trainer.

“He’s been in great form since Wetherby. I think the ground was a bit dead for him there – he didn’t really enjoy the ground.

“He’s only a five-year-old and we still think he’s going to improve with each run, so we’re looking forward to Newbury, where the big, long straight should suit him.”