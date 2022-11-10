Owner-breeder Kirsten Rausing was full of praise for all who have been associated with Alpinista after the curtain came down on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner’s on-track career.

The ParisLongchamp heroine, who won 10 of her 15 starts, was expertly prepared by Sir Mark Prescott throughout her racing career and was retired following a setback in her preparations for a possible tilt at the Japan Cup. That ended her quest for a seventh Group or Grade One success and a ninth straight victory, and she will now head to Rausing’s Lanwades Stud in Newmarket where she will embark on the next stage of her life as a broodmare. “It’s not completely the end, but the end of her racing career and I’m so absolutely thrilled, delighted and very grateful for all that has achieved,” said Rausing, who was honoured at the Cartier Awards on Wednesday night when she received the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit.

“That is all thanks to Sir Mark’s wonderful training and Luke Morris’ fantastic riding – Sir Mark’s meticulous planning and his great expert horsemanship was the route of all this success. “And indeed, I am grateful to Annabel Willis who has looked after Alpinista since she arrived at Heath House and to my own team who have looked after her as a yearling and even for 11 months before her birth really, it has been a great team effort and I’m very fortunate to work with such exceptional horsemen. “I’m so grateful we have achieved all that she has done. I would assume she will be world champion older mare, I can’t quite see anything rated higher than her, so it is a pity we didn’t go to Japan but I’m more than happy to settle for what she has achieved so far.” Having been unbeaten since April of 2021, Alpinista’s finest hour came at Longchamp last month in Europe’s richest middle-distance contest. Reflecting on that first Sunday in October, the owner/breeder revealed she defied her usual pessimism to have full confidence in her star mare coming out on top in the French capital. “Well, it was a very strange day, and it took a little while to sink in,” continued Rausing.