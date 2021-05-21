Adam Kirby booked for John Leeper ride in the Derby

Kirby will be on board Ed Dunlop’s colt, currently among the most prominent British hopes in the ante-post market for the Classic on June 5.

He has also already ridden John Leeper on the gallops, and is confident he will be suited by his Epsom assignment.

A clutch of other high-profile jockeys had been linked with the possibility of riding the son of the mighty Frankel and Dunlop’s Snow Fairy – who won the 2010 Oaks for the same owners.

But confirming reports that he will be in the saddle, Kirby told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m really pleased with that – thanks to all connections.

“I’m looking forward to him.”