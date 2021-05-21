Sporting Life
John Leeper after his Newmarket win

Adam Kirby booked for John Leeper ride in the Derby

By Sporting Life
15:28 · FRI May 21, 2021

Adam Kirby is looking forward to the big-race ride on Cazoo Derby hopeful John Leeper at Epsom next month.

Kirby will be on board Ed Dunlop’s colt, currently among the most prominent British hopes in the ante-post market for the Classic on June 5.

He has also already ridden John Leeper on the gallops, and is confident he will be suited by his Epsom assignment.

A clutch of other high-profile jockeys had been linked with the possibility of riding the son of the mighty Frankel and Dunlop’s Snow Fairy – who won the 2010 Oaks for the same owners.

But confirming reports that he will be in the saddle, Kirby told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m really pleased with that – thanks to all connections.

“I’m looking forward to him.”

Adam Kirby on Nando Parrado after his surprise Royal Ascot success
Adam Kirby is delighted to pick up a prominent Derby ride

John Leeper, named after Dunlop’s father and training great John, has won both his starts this season – under Hollie Doyle and most recently William Buick, in a Listed race at Newmarket last weekend.

He pulled hard in that slowly-run contest over 10 furlongs, but Kirby expects a different set of circumstances in the Derby.

“I’ve sat on him, and he’s a lovely moving horse,” he added.

“I wouldn’t describe him as keen – he just covers a lot of ground.

“I hope it’s a true-run race, and it will be fine.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

