Ralph Beckett is looking forward to running dual G1 winner Kinross (GB) in the US$2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1) at Keeneland next Saturday.

A winner of his last four starts, the Marc Chan-owned Kinross has had a busy autumn campaign. The 5-year-old secured victory in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (G2) at York and Cazoo Park Stakes (G2) at Doncaster, before landing a quick-fire G1 double, winning both the Qatar Prix de la Foret (G1) at ParisLongchamp and QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (G1) at Ascot. The gelded son of Kingman (GB) will now aim for a third consecutive G1 success when lining up at this year’s Breeders’ Cup and Beckett is hopeful that his stable star can continue his recent good form.

Can he win a 3rd Group 1 in 5 weeks? Ralph Beckett on KINROSS | Breeders' Cup 2022

“He’s been training well,’ said Beckett. “We are treading quite a fine line as he has been so busy. I’m happy with him, he is moving well and looks well.” A top-level winner over 7 furlongs at ParisLongchamp on Oct. 2, Kinross dropped down in distance on QIPCO British Champions Day to win the 6-furlong sprint showpiece less than two weeks later. Reflecting on his Ascot success, Beckett said: “I don’t think he will better that performance on Champions Day. That is as good as it gets - to drop back to 6 furlongs and win as he did, it takes a bit of doing. He will have to equal that performance in America if he is to win.” Despite winning over both distances, connections will target the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile over the 5 ½-furlong Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1), with conditions over the mile likely to suit at Keeneland. “The Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint would have been too sharp for him. He is very adaptable. He has won around Goodwood and York, it comes all alike to him in that sense, so I have no concerns around him handling the track at Keeneland.’ “He is very effective on soft ground. I don’t think he is capable of winning over 6 furlongs on fast ground, but he won the Sky Bet City of York Stakes (G2) over 7 furlongs on fast ground. The ground won’t matter to him”

Kinross is one of the stars of the European team at Keeneland

Kinross will be partnered by regular rider Frankie Dettori who is aiming for a third victory in the race. The Italian born jockey a winner of the Breeders’ Cup Mile with Barathea (IRE) in 1994, his first ever Breeders’ Cup success, and Expert Eye (GB) in 2018. Beckett said: “It took a little while for Frankie and Kinross to really click. He got a little far back in the 2021 Prix de la Foret, but everything has come right for the horse this year, and Frankie’s role with it.” Beckett has also previously tasted Breeders’ Cup success when training Muhannak (IRE) to win the 2008 Breeders’ Cup Marathon, an experience he described as “surreal”. “We didn’t really expect it. The horse was enigmatic to say the least. He wouldn’t train in the mornings wherever he was. He took a bit of working out, but he was ideally suited to the polytrack, or synthetic track as it was back then, at Santa Anita. It was a great day.” “The Breeders’ Cup Mile is a very special race’, he added. “It would mean a great deal to win that.”