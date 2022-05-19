The Kingman colt headed into the recognised Derby trial on the back of a respectable fourth in the Craven and his handler thought the step up in trip would be the making of him.

However, Kingmax faded in the closing stages and could only finish fifth, beaten eight and a half lengths, behind Cazoo Derby favourite Desert Crown.

Loughnane now plans to drop the Amo Racing-owned colt back down to a maximum distance of a mile for his next outing, which will be at Royal Ascot.

“It was a good run. I was adamant going into the race that he would be a better horse over a mile and a quarter, but as horses often do, he proved me wrong,” said Loughnane.

“He just didn’t see out the trip, so we’ll go back down in trip now and head to Royal Ascot. He’ll have entries in the Jersey and the Britannia, he has an entry already in the St James’s Palace, but most likely he will be going to the Britannia or Jersey.”

Amo Racing have another fine prospect housed at Loughnane’s Helshaw Grange stables in the form of Queen Olly.

The two-year-old daughter of No Nay Never burst on to the scene with a taking victory at York and is as short as 6-1 with Skybet for the Albany Stakes at the Royal meeting, which will be her next outing.

“I’ve loved her since day one. I said the first day I sat on her when she came into the yard that she was a Royal Ascot filly and I genuinely believe she is,” continued Loughnane.