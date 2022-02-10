Gritted teeth emojis at the ready, but the door could be ajar for the British-trained runners in the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Ireland’s dominant force in the division, Ferny Hollow, was ruled out of the race at the end of January after suffering a suspensory ligament injury and super-sub Blue Lord wasn’t all that impressive in the Grade One Patrick Ward & Co Solicitors Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival. Four horses who contested the Irish Arkle - namely Blue Lord, Riviere D’etel, Haut En Couleurs and Saint Sam – are currently in the top six in the antepost betting for the Sporting Life Arkle, but scattered among them are three UK-trained novices who have impressed all season. And they all run in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (2.05) at Warwick on Saturday. This weekend’s race looks a trial with a capital T then, and though the Kingmaker hasn’t been a huge pointer to the Arkle over the last two decades – only Flagship Uberalles and Voy Por Ustedes have won both races – it could be different this year.

How far clear of his challengers is Edwardstone? First in the witness stand ahead of this Arkle trial has to be Edwardstone, who has gradually shortened up all season and is now vying for favouritism around 3/1 for Cheltenham Festival glory. Having finished a respectful 23 lengths adrift of Shishkin in the 2020 Sky Bet Supreme, he made up into a really high-class handicapper last season, posting placed efforts in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and the big mile and a half handicap hurdle at Aintree’s Grand National meeting, among others. Still seemingly on the up in the spring, Edwardstone has carried that momentum into a novice chasing campaign, which could have gone south quite swiftly having begun with a bump as he was unfortunately brought down first time out in early-November.

The fact he was turned out again less than a fortnight later was encouraging to see and he duly justified a skinny price to win handsomely over this weekend’s course and distance. Interestingly, the official handicapper clearly wasn’t blown away that day as he eased the eight-year-old to a mark of 149, having been 150 at the start of the season, but he’s now officially up on a perch of 159 following impressive, wide-margin wins at Sandown (Grade One) and Kempton (Grade Two, conceding a penalty). Said to be fresh and buzzy after the subsequent break, trainer Alan King is keen to get another run in here so he’s not quite so much of a coiled spring come the Arkle, and in light of the weekend's event at Leopardstown it’s interesting to see Timeform have Edwardstone dead level with Irish Arkle winner Blue Lord on a rating of 158.

Can Third Time Lucki Bridge the gap? Edwardstone has 6lb in hand over old rival Third Time Lucki, according to Timeform, but significantly the year-younger, Dan Skelton representative has the ‘small p’ by his figure as an indication of further improvement to come. Rather refreshingly, Third Time Lucki has also been quite aggressively campaigned – and who could blame connections of the two of them given Ireland's utter dominance last spring – while it was also intriguing to hear Skelton suggest he might think twice about even running Third Time Lucki in the Arkle were the ground to come up very soft at Cheltenham. Typically, they're looking to make hay while the sun shines and, in good news for this horse’s backers, the bulk of Saturday's rain looks likely to hit Warwickshire some time after the Kingmaker is due to be off.

Third Time Lucki – fourth in Ferny Hollow’s Champion Bumper – was sixth in last year’s County Hurdle (8/1) before a slightly disappointing run in Grade One company at Aintree, but he’s looked a natural chaser this time around despite reportedly suffering an over-reach at Cheltenham in November, and again when winning the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster last time. Between the pair of those ultimately fairly easy victories he was beaten 16 lengths by Edwardstone in the Henry VIII at Sandown, but the relatively testing conditions and a switch to more forceful tactics were put forward as potential excuses at the time. After 56 days away he looked right back on it when sauntering to victory at Doncaster and although there were initially some fears over his well-being post-race, the issue clearly wasn’t anywhere near as bad as first thought. He and Edwardstone are both likely to be played late at Warwick, which should make for a fascinating rematch, and if the favourite is even fractionally below his pre-Christmas peak following the winter layoff, Third Time Lucki should be able to capitalise. Could either of the other pair muscle in on the action? Third Time Lucki looked to have For Pleasure plucked and prepped before the latter departed at the last fence at Doncaster, though it’s obviously good to see the horse back so soon and none the worse. He appears more of a Grand Annual than Sporting Life Arkle project for Alex Hales, while it’s highly likely Brave Seasca’s effort here will determine which of those two races he contests at the Festival. Brave Seasca has come to the Kingmaker party via a different route compared to the big two. He made just a couple of starts over hurdles, for example, plying his trade at a much lower level, while he’s evidently cashed in on a low handicap mark since being sent chasing in November.

The progressive seven-year-old left a moderate debut effort well behind when winning a novices’ handicap chase around this course and distance in early December, and he’s since added two more victories at Ascot and back at Warwick, the latter of which was particularly impressive given he was up against seasoned campaigners such as 2021 Grand Annual winner Sky Pirate. That latest win put Brave Seasca up to a Timeform rating of 151p, which on adjusted figures (receives 5lb) leaves him a mere 2lb shy of Edwardstone. This is clearly the acid test for the horse, who jumped with deadly accuracy when making most of the running here last month and won't be easy to overcome if arriving in the same sort of form.