King Of The Bronx produces 200/1 shock at Gowran Park

In a field of 12 the three-year-old was afforded little chance by bookmakers when all but ruled out at his massive price, with the closest in the market a handful of 50-1 chances.

Ridden by Robbie Colgan, King Of The Bronx at one stage looked worthy of his price when of the bridle, but he then began to progress three furlongs from home and picked off tiring rivals to claim a three-quarter-length success from Dynamite Defense.

“That was a surprise anyway!” said Slevin of the victory.

“I was hoping he’d be one for handicaps. Robbie said the race fell apart in front of him and in fairness to him he stuck at it.

“We were off the bridle going up the hill on the far side, but he stayed on past a few and got a bit of confidence with that. He got there in the end.

“He has schooled over hurdles already so we’ll see what we can do with him.”

But whether King Of The Bronx goes over hurdles will be down to new trainer Gavin Cromwell, after he was claimed for €20,000.