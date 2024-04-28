Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The upwardly mobile King Of Steel

King Of Steel looks set for Sandown seasonal debut

By Adam Morgan
15:10 · SUN April 28, 2024

Sandown’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes has emerged as the favourite option for King Of Steel’s seasonal reappearance, with Roger Varian aiming to return his Champion Stakes hero to Royal Ascot in peak condition.

The son of Wootton Bassett has a phenomenal record at the Berkshire venue, following up a narrow second to Auguste Rodin in the Derby with victory in the King Edward VII Stakes at last year’s royal meeting, when comfortably accounting for subsequent St Leger hero Continuous.

He returned to the track to finish third in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes during the height of summer, before providing Frankie Dettori with the perfect send-off when delivering a telling blow on British Champions Day.

The Carlburg Stables handler is now aiming the four-year-old at the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot this term and although the Tattersalls Gold Cup in Ireland remains an option, Sandown’s Group Three a few days earlier appears the preferred choice.

Varian said: “I need to speak to Kia (Joorabchian, owner) and really firm up plans, but I think it’s likely he will be here for the Brigadier Gerard.

“He looks great at home, is training lovely and we’re looking forward to that.

“The Tattersalls Gold Cup is not off the table – I really need to speak to the owner and he’s in both and we’ve made no firm decisions.

“Royal Ascot is his big target and do we need to travel to Ireland beforehand? We will have to see.”

Meanwhile, Varian is still keen to put Matsuri in a Derby trial over the coming weeks, having missed the Sandown Classic Trial at the 11th hour on account of a dirty scope.

The trainer continued: “On Thursday, he cantered perfectly fine and looked a picture but he threw in a cough in between his first and second canter.

“Thank God he did, because we scoped him and he was dirty, he had mucus in his trachea, so I’m glad we found out on the gallops and not the racecourse.

“He’s a lovely horse and hopefully he can be out in a couple of weeks in another Derby trial of some description. I think he’s a horse with a bright future.”

TV bundle giveaway

We're giving away a smart TV as part of our Ultimate Sports Fan competition.

To enter, simply answer the question below and one lucky winner will be selected at random.

For full details, click here.

Key terms and conditions

18+

Sporting Life account required

One entry per person

Eligibility restrictions apply

Further T&Cs apply

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo