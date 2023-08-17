King Of Steel bypasses York in favour of Irish Champion Stakes

The Derby second and King George third, who has also won the King Edward VII Stakes this season, had been given the option of taking on Paddington and Mostahdaf in the Juddmonte International at York next week.

However, the Roger Varian-trained colt was not confirmed for the York highlight and he will drop down to 10 furlongs at Leopardstown on September 9.

“We didn’t confirm him today for York,” said Tom Pennington, racing manager for owners, Amo Racing.

“I know when you look at the prize money and think it could be quite a small field, you might get a bit carried away, but we are going back to what was always Plan A and go to Ireland.

“We’ve been patient with him all the way along and I don’t think another couple of weeks is going to do us any harm.

“He’s in good form and he’s on the right track, we’re very happy with him.

“He is a particularly big horse but he’s beautifully proportioned and he’s very well balanced, not many horses that size can go round Tattenham Corner but he floated round there.

“When you look at his size, touch wood, he should be even better again next year and we’re playing the long game with him.”