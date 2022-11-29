The Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs, an unlucky last-fence faller at the Cheltenham Festival back in March, had been the subject of support earlier in the month, despite his trainer stating it was an unlikely option for his charge.

Galopin Des Champs, along with stablemate and defending champion Tornado Flyer, were two notable absentees on Tuesday as 13 horses were left in the race – headed by Nicholls impressive Charlie Hall scorer and Bravemansgame.

Hitman stated his case with a wide-margin win at Haydock earlier in the month and he gives part-owner Sir Alex Ferguson a second potential interest in the race as Dan Skelton’s Betfair Chase hero Protektorat is also still in the mix.