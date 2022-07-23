Pyledriver and PJ McDonald sprang an 18/1 surprise in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes at Ascot.

The complete outsider of the field, he ran out a ready winner having gone to the front two out as the trailblazers Westover and Broome began to backpedal. McDonald, stepping in for the injured Martin Dwyer aboard William Muir and Chris Grassick's stable star, sent his partner clear and that was that - for all Arc winner Torquator Tasso (16/1) tried to close him down. He never landed a blow - along with the slow-starting Mishriff - and was two-and-three-quarter lengths adrift at the line while three-year-olds Westover and Emily Upjohn paid the price for being too keen through the race.

"I feel so sorry for Martin, these horses are so hard to come by," the winning rider told ITV Racing. "It happened to me getting injured when I had Laurens and know what it feels like and what will be going through his head. He's an absolute gent and so supportive of me. He's helped me out so much over the last week. "For me these are days you don't think are going to happen. You work hard and sometimes think these chances aren't going to come - and this one came to me by luck. I'm so grateful to the William and the team - and to this horse. That was as smooth as it can be. "The horse filled himself up going up the hill before the turn in and I just sat on him and I knew he was going to take some beating soon after. He was amazing."

❌ 2017 - unsold for £10,000 as a foal

🏆 2021 - wins the Coronation Cup

🏆 2022 - wins the King George, taking his career earnings to over £1.8m



Pyledriver success no surprise to Muir “I honestly believed I’d win from two weeks ago,” said Muir. “I’d seen him do a piece of work – like last year when he worked with Pogo. Everyone will say ‘what a great training performance from Willie Muir and Chris Grassick,’ but let’s not take too much away – Jeta (Ram, work rider) does most of it. He rides him and every single morning I ask him, ‘what shall we do today, Jeta?’ “I thought we’d do a good, strong piece of work and he said ‘I thought I’d give him a little bit stronger’ – giving him seven furlongs and give him seven lengths to make up and he caught him. The seven-furlong horse is very good. I’m driving the box back – I don’t get away with anything! I’ve said I never wanted to cry, but I want to cry today. “I thought for the last two weeks we’d win it. I didn’t care what was in it. I know they say Westover was fantastic in the Irish Derby. I know they say Emily Upjohn was terrific, but we know this horse is a very, very good horse. He was just showing everything at home – all the signs.”

