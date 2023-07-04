King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes preview: King Of Steel in the frame

Second to Auguste Rodin in the Betfred Derby, the son of Wootton Bassett was an impressive winner of the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and was thought to be heading to the Grand Prix de Paris next.

However with Aidan O’Brien considering the Berkshire showpiece for the dual Derby hero, the King Of Steel team are now tempted to re-route there for a mouthwatering rematch.

The owner told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I spoke with Roger (Varian) yesterday and he’s very happy with him and says he’s in very, very good shape. He feels we’re still on target for the Grand Prix de Paris but obviously if Auguste Rodin goes to the King George it makes it a very tempting possible diversion to go and take them on again.

“It’s Ascot which is a track that is very dear to me and I love having runners there. It definitely has a huge advantage and is on home soil so I think there are a lot of things to think about.

“I’m all about sport and there’s nothing like having exciting moments, you always want to see the best versus the best and I’d love to have a rematch with him (Auguste Rodin).”