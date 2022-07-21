How does Emily Upjohn compare to King George-winning fillies Taghrooda and Enable? Ben Linfoot gives his opinion on this and more with six declared for Saturday's big race.

Super six declared in hot renewal Ascot’s midsummer highlight has been a pale imitation of its former incarnation on occasions over the last few decades. The golden eras of the 1970s and 80s saw the race at its pinnacle, when luminaries such as Nijinsky, Mill Reef, Brigadier Gerard, Grundy, The Minstrel, Troy, Shergar, Dancing Brave and Nashwan stamped their class on the roll of honour. As the stature of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe grew the importance of the King George waned, but we’ve still been treated to some superb performances this century; notably Montjeu, Galileo, Harbinger, Taghrooda and Enable. The latter filly was involved in a memorable duel with Crystal Ocean in 2019 and even rescued what would otherwise have been an abysmal renewal a year later when she saw off just two rivals to win the race for a record third time.

So it’s to be celebrated that this year we have the Arc winner, the Irish Derby winner, the unlucky Oaks second and last year’s runaway Juddmonte International hero in the field, with the last two Derby winners, Adayar and Desert Crown, only ruled out due to respective setbacks. Such an eclectic mix inevitably throws up some key questions for punters to ponder, so here are five to help you on your way to striking a bet in what looks sure to be a compelling spectacle this weekend…

1. How good is Westover? We have to answer this one with the market in mind. Ralph Beckett's horse is obviously very good, as you don’t win even a sub-par edition of the Irish Derby like he did without being above average, but I’m not sure he deserves to be a 5/4 chance for this King George on the back of it. The only serious threat to him at the Curragh, the Oaks winner, Tuesday, clearly ran below-par, so he likely didn’t have to improve on the form of his Cazoo Derby third where he was unlucky in the run. Given a more prominent ride in Ireland by Colin Keane, he travelled well under the new tactics and is learning on the job, so there could conceivably be more to come from this likeable and strong-galloping son of Frankel. On the bare form, though, he looks more than a smidgen too short against not only some high-class older horses but a thriving three-year-old filly, too.

2. Is Emily Upjohn on a par with Taghrooda and Enable? Three-year-old fillies winning the King George were a rare species until John Gosden started rolling the big dice in 2014. You had to go back to Pawneese in 1976 for the last 3yo filly to win the King George until Taghrooda came along eight years ago and then Gosden obviously repeated the trick three years later with his superstar Enable. Taghrooda had had just three runs before she won the 2014 King George and came into the race on the back of a Timeform rating of 117+ when winning the Oaks on her previous start, while Enable recorded figures of 125+ and 121+ in the English and Irish Oaks, respectively, prior to her first King George. Emily Upjohn is almost as unexposed as Taghrooda was heading into this, her unlucky Oaks second, where she recorded a Timeform rating of 116+, being just her fourth career start. She might be around 9lb off the level Enable was operating at before her first King George victory, but she looks on a very similar path to Taghrooda and given she was unfortunate in the Oaks – and then again when grounded at Stanstead ahead of the Irish Oaks – perhaps fate has pointed her in this direction. Getting 3lb from Westover and a stone from the older horses makes her a dangerous rival to the field and any prices north of 2/1 will make plenty of appeal to some punters, including this one.

3. Does Mishriff truly stay 1m4f? The best evidence in the formbook is his neck victory in the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, where he broke the track record. It’s hard to argue with that, even if Meydan’s flat oval is a world away from the test Ascot’s 1m4f course provides, but then there’s last year’s King George where he beat everything bar a thriving Adayar, who was receiving 11lb on the weight-for-age. Adayar’s subsequent disappointments somewhat cast a shadow on the worth of that form, though, and my suspicion is that Mishriff is truly at his best when powering home over a strongly-run 10 furlongs. With Broome likely to go forward, Westover pushing the pace and potentially Pyledriver getting involved in the early gallop-setting too, I doubt this is going to be run at a crawl. We know Mishriff thrives off a good gallop over 10, but whether he can get home in front in this company over a well-run 1m4f on a stiff course is a new question for the son of Make Believe - and it’s just enough to put me off at contracting prices, for all that he’s arguably the class act in the field.

4. Is the potential fast ground that much of an issue for Torquator Tasso? It’s easy to see why Torquator Tasso has developed a reputation as a mudlark. He was a neck second in the 2020 Group 1 Allianz-Grosser Preis Von Bayern in heavy ground at Munich and the only other time he has encountered conditions as testing as that he won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Unraced on ground faster than ‘good’, the son of Adlerflug is clearly a powerful galloper but could he produce just as strong a performance on faster ground? Fellow German raider Novellist was unraced on ground as fast as Good to Firm until he won the King George by five lengths in 2013, which gives hope, but Torquator Tasso’s sire Adlerflug himself was unraced on fast ground and the rest of his best progeny – In Swoop, Alenquer and Iquitos – have no form on a quick surface either. Scrambling around for such little clues is probably worthless and we won’t really know how effective he’ll be on quick turf until we see him let himself down on the Ascot heath this Saturday, but prices as big as 14/1 do seem to underestimate the Arc winner. And, rightly or wrongly, if Ascot do get any thunderstorms in the build-up to the big race those odds will quickly become a thing of the past.

5. Which of Broome or Pyledriver are more likely to provide a boil-over? Cards on the table, neither really appeal against a couple of strong older horses and two three-year-olds on the up. Broome would edge Pyledriver in the outsider stakes, as he could well be a late bloomer for Aidan O’Brien after remarkably posting a clear career-best on his 24th start last time in the Hardwicke Stakes over the King George track and trip. A switch in tactics paid off that day as Ryan Moore stole the prize from the front end, but subsequent events – namely the disappointing performances of Mostahdaf and Hurricane Lane at Newmarket and Saint-Cloud – suggest it was a particularly weak Hardwicke and it would be somewhat of a surprise were Moore to catch Saturday’s rivals cold with a canny ride from the front. If Broome put in a career-best last time out Pyledriver didn’t when running second to Hukum in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, but he has run a similar level to Broome’s Hardwicke on three previous occasions. His best performance, certainly in victory, was when edging Al Aasy in the 2021 Coronation Cup, but he’d likely have to improve on that form to get his head in front in this, for all that he would be a player in an average renewal of the King George. Thankfully, this year’s race looks anything but.