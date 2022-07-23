Ben Linfoot unpicks the result of a headscratching King George as the three-year-olds flopped and outsider of the field Pyledriver roared home under P J McDonald.

Story of the race It looked an above-average renewal of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes pre-race, certainly in the context of the last 20 years. Post-race it looks unsatisfactory, for all that it was a fairytale winner for a likeable team. We had the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner, the Irish Derby winner, last year’s Juddmonte International hero, the unlucky Oaks second, the Hardwicke winner and last season’s Coronation Cup winner who was second in the same race last month. The latter was PYLEDRIVER, and considering the aforementioned list of achievements it was hard to quibble with his status as the market’s 18/1 outsider for the race, for all that he’s been a staple fixture in worldwide 1m4f contests over the last couple of years. You can add King George winner to his C.V now, the most unlikely result according to the betting, but one that looked most likely a long way out in-running as he raced more efficiently than any of his rivals thanks to a perfect storm of events. Mishriff missed the break by five lengths and had to use vital energy in catching up with the pack, something that told late on when he weakened markedly. Westover was too keen out in front and was then bustled up on the front end by Broome at halfway, the pair compromising each other’s chance as they went hard in the middle part of the race.

FULL REPORT: Pyledriver and PJ McDonald spring a surprise at Ascot

At this point Pyledriver was sitting in their slipstream, getting the perfect tow into the contest, and when the bell went to signal the turn into the straight P J McDonald, standing in for the injured Martin Dwyer, went for home on the son of Harbour Watch and that was that. Emily Upjohn didn’t improve on her last run for the first time in her career. She was very keen early, too, could never get into things from off the pace and a desperate dart down the inside by Frankie Dettori never looked like coming off. She eventually weakened into last. As Westover, Broome and then Mishriff fell away, as well, it was left to the Arc winner, Torquator Tasso, to chase home the winner. The big question mark with him was the Good to Firm (Good in places) ground, the fastest he had ever run on, the overnight watering helping him a little, and, while he held his head high mid-race as if not enjoying it, he stretched out in the final furlong to get closest to Pyledriver, two-and-three-quarter lengths adrift at the line. It was a good run from Macrel Weiss’s horse, but this was William Muir and Chris Grassick’s day. It may have felt like an anti-climax given so many didn’t give their running, but it’s hard not to feel pleased for the Pyledriver team, this the biggest of successes for a horse that cost £10,000 that nobody else wanted.

Is Pyledriver a player in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe? Pyledriver’s record in 1m4f Group Ones now stands at 0-1-2-4-2-1, the duck egg coming in the Derby and the second and fourth worth £1.3million between them thanks to the prize-money snaffled at Sha Tin and Meydan. He could go for another £2.5million winner’s purse in the Arc this autumn now, with the testing nature of ParisLongchamp and the right-handed configuration clearly of no inconvenience to him. Whether soft ground is what he wants is a different question, as he goes so well on faster ground, but he seems to be pretty versatile on that score and it will be interesting if he’s pointed at Paris with so many international options available to him. With Arc favourite Desert Crown ruled out of next month’s Juddmonte International his well being and constitution has to be a concern, while confidence in the middle-distance three-year-olds will be waning after what happened to Westover and Emily Upjohn here. It’s no wonder Torquator Tasso was cut to 10/1 generally as he continued on his journey to attempting to retain his crown at Longchamp, but Pyledriver’s odds were cut to 16/1 from 66s, too, and, while it’s easy to crab this King George win on account of his rivals not running to form, his overall record at 1m4f at the top-level stands up to close inspection.

