King George report: Timeform verdict

An extraordinary race. That's the easy bit to say – what the form amounts to is a bit harder to pin down.

The 2023 King George went to Hewick, who looked a very unlikely scorer from a circuit out, when he was last of six and scrubbed along. Still with plenty to do three out, Hewick was suddenly a lot closer after the next, where the leader Shishkin had stumbled and unseated rider two strides after jumping the fence without a problem, in the process hampering Bravemansgame, which left the under-pressure Allaho narrowly in front.

With the front pair paddling, Hewick stayed on to lead in the last 50 yards, Bravemansgame edging out Allaho for second almost on the line. It seems likely to have been a career best from the winner, though the time was significantly slower than that for the Kauto Star and the likelihood is that both the placed pair were below their best.

As for Shishkin, he showed not a hint that he would refused to race this time, travelled smoothly and jumped with elan and might well have won but for his misfortune at the second-last. The Ascot Chase, which he won last season, is the obvious race in which to seek compensation. If a British-trained runner is to break the Irish stranglehold on the Cheltenham Gold Cup if seems most likely to be Shishkin.