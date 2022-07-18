They are headed by Irish Derby winner Westover, who will again be ridden by Colin Keane. He's a warm favourite to follow up his Curragh success by landing a second career Group One.

Emily Upjohn, unlucky when second in the Cazoo Oaks, has been re-routed to Ascot having been forced to miss last week's Juddmonte Irish Oaks because of travel issues.

Her trainer John Gosden is also set to run Mishriff, one of the leading older horses in training and firmly back on song when second in the Coral-Eclipse last time.

Arc winner Torquato Tasso is an intended runner to prove international flavour with Pyledriver and Aidan O'Brien's sole representative Broome completing the sextet.