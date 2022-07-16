Ralph Beckett is disappointed that Westover won't be facing Desert Crown in the King George at Ascot next Saturday.
The Juddmonte-owned colt was third behind Sir Michael Stoute's charge in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, encountering traffic problems, before running out an impressive winner of the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.
However, the rematch was shelved earlier in the week when Desert Crown was ruled out of Ascot with a foot problem.
“It is a great shame the Derby winner is not showing up. It is really unfortunate for the race. It is the midsummer highlight. We grew up on Shergar, Ela-Mana-Mou and it is important for the race that the best horses show. Emily Upjohn adds to the race," Beckett said.
“The ground is not a problem for him. I doubt it will be that firm, as Ascot will be putting plenty of water on.
“He has handled the big occasion – he is good like that. It is one less thing to worry about. Famous last words, but previously it has not been a concern. His work has been done and we are very happy with him. We are looking forward to it."
Colin Keane replaced Rob Hornby for the win at the Curragh and keeps the ride next week.
Beckett added: “We have three riding out regularly, Rossa Ryan, Rob Hornby and Hector Crouch. If an owner wants somebody else, everybody knows that is the way it works – that is the way it is. We don’t have a stable jockey. There is really nothing more to add than that. All parties understand that.
“Colin got on well with him, but I think anyone would. That is what the family want and it is just a follow-on from what I said earlier.”