The Juddmonte-owned colt was third behind Sir Michael Stoute's charge in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, encountering traffic problems, before running out an impressive winner of the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

However, the rematch was shelved earlier in the week when Desert Crown was ruled out of Ascot with a foot problem.

“It is a great shame the Derby winner is not showing up. It is really unfortunate for the race. It is the midsummer highlight. We grew up on Shergar, Ela-Mana-Mou and it is important for the race that the best horses show. Emily Upjohn adds to the race," Beckett said.

“The ground is not a problem for him. I doubt it will be that firm, as Ascot will be putting plenty of water on.