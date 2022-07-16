Memories of an 80s gameshow came flooding back for David Ord before Emily Upjohn rode to the rescue ahead of next week's King George at Ascot.

The absence of Emily Upjohn may have blown a big hole in Saturday’s Juddmonte Irish Oaks but it also provided a timely shot-in-the-arm for a King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot which a couple of weeks ago barely looked like it needed one. After all we were all set to have the clash of three Derby winners but quicker than the wrists of Ted Rogers could muster in their prime (kids ask your dad) – it was a rapid case of 3-2-1. Last year’s winner Adayar wasn’t showing Charlie Appleby the spark on the Newmarket gallops which would have tempted him to return his star in these deep waters.

Adayar winning at Ascot

Then, from the same patch of hallowed Headquarters turf, 2022 Epsom hero Desert Crown returned home with a small foot issue. It was an old school story involving a short statement issued to the Press Association first revealing the issue and then – 24 hours later – confirmation of his Ascot absence. All the time Westover, as good in the Irish Derby as he looked like he might be during a troubled passage at Epsom, hardened as favourite. Mishriff, on whom the ride is now up for grabs, leads the older horse charge and could be joined by last year’s Arc hero Torquator Tasso if the extreme heatwave breaks with a thunderstorm or three over the hallowed Berkshire ground. Then there’s Pyledriver, winner of last year’s Coronation Cup and second in this year’s renewal. He’ll keep them honest. But now at least we have more Classic form being brought to the table and by a filly, who bar a slow start and wide route on Cazoo Oaks day, would have been a winner of one of the famous five, too. She’s all about potential – just where might the ceiling be? It needs to be higher than the current Timeform master rating of 118p which, when weight adjusted, leaves her with six pounds to find with Westover and eight on Mishriff. But there’s something about Emily Upjohn that suggests she can fly higher. The way she travels through the races, the way she glided into contention at Epsom before having to go wandering to seek out Tuesday who had already set sail for home. She’s already good – and will get better. The Coral-Eclipse, the first clash of the generations, went the way of the three-year-olds and the bookmakers – and therefore punters too – seem to feel the King George will too.

Vadeni (right) lands the Coral-Eclipse

When French Derby hero Vadeni fended off the late thrust of Mishriff in the final desperate strides up the Esher hill, was he setting the tone for the season? It would be some story if Coroebus struck for the class of 2022 in the Sussex Stakes – he has Baaeed to beat after all. But if William Haggas and Shadwell’s behemoth passes that particular test he could have a fresh Desert Crown standing in his way as he goes up to ten furlongs for the Juddmonte International at York. And that’s what the season needs now – momentum. It’s been bubbling away nicely, the Eclipse offered us the first glimpse of what might come, but from now on let battle commence. Here’s hoping the weather gods finally consent to provide the tiny window of opportunity for Trueshan and Stradivarus to clash in the Goodwood Cup. Please let us see the rapid two-year-olds Dramatised and Little Big Bear plus the thriving three-year-old Royal Aclaim head to the Coolmore Nunthorpe and shake up the old gunslingers of the sprinting division who have already had the rude awakening of getting a rear view of Australian powerhouse Nature Strip in the King’s Stand. May the heavens open to allow Hurricane Lane back to the track – and presumably to Paris on the first Sunday of October with Adayar next to him on the plane. For all the problems racing has at the moment – and my word they are mounting – the action on the track on our big days is seldom one of them.