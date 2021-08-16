Having his first run since a wind operation, last season’s Grade Two winner was quietly fancied by the yard to gain a first success at the top level, but the trainer feels the eight-year-old will have more to come.

Bailey, speaking at Kempton Park on Monday, said: “He fell. What can I say? He is fine. I’ve no immediate idea of plans. We will see how he is, but hopefully he’ll be back here for the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. It is all just very frustrating.”

The Imperial Racing-owned gelding was a winner at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival and returned to action in October last year with victories in the Colin Parker at Carlisle and Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot, before unseating at Kempton in January.

His run at this year’s Festival saw him pulled up in the Ryanair Chase.