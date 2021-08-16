Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Imperial Aura wins at Ascot
Imperial Aura wins at Ascot

King George news: Imperial Aura possible runner

By Sporting Life
17:17 · MON November 22, 2021

Imperial Aura, who fell when going well in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock, has suffered no ill effects, according to trainer Kim Bailey.

Having his first run since a wind operation, last season’s Grade Two winner was quietly fancied by the yard to gain a first success at the top level, but the trainer feels the eight-year-old will have more to come.

Bailey, speaking at Kempton Park on Monday, said: “He fell. What can I say? He is fine. I’ve no immediate idea of plans. We will see how he is, but hopefully he’ll be back here for the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. It is all just very frustrating.”

The Imperial Racing-owned gelding was a winner at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival and returned to action in October last year with victories in the Colin Parker at Carlisle and Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot, before unseating at Kempton in January.

His run at this year’s Festival saw him pulled up in the Ryanair Chase.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING