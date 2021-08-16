The eight-year-old, trained by Sue Smith, lost nothing in defeat when third to Coole Cody on Saturday, in his bid to follow up his victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the Prestbury Park venue.

Smith is to discuss with Midnight Shadow’s owners whether to take up his entry in the three-mile Christmas feature, with just over two weeks between the races.

“We won’t know until we’ve got final confirmation. I haven’t spoken to the owners yet regarding it, but he’s come out of his race at Cheltenham very well,” said the Bingley trainer.

“The King George is still a possible. We’ll just have to wait on their answer.”

Looking back on Midnight Shadow’s gallant effort in trying to repeat his Power Power win in the Racing Post Gold Cup, Smith said: “I was very pleased with his run.

“He carried 11lb more than the winner and 9lb more than the second horse and he’s only been beaten two lengths. He put up a very good performance.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.



