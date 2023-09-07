Key questions ahead of Irish Champions Festival

Donn McClean answers five of the key questions set to be answered at Leopardstown and the Curragh during the Irish Champions Festival.

1. Can Aidan O’Brien do it again? He did it before with Auguste Rodin. And if one man can do it again, it’s the same man. Disappointing in the Guineas, Aidan O’Brien told us that we would see a different horse in the Derby. The market believed the trainer too – at least to an extent it did – in sending Auguste Rodin off as 9/2 joint second favourite at Epsom, and, true to his trainer’s word, the Deep Impact colt duly delivered. He quickened up smartly and he stayed on powerfully to beat King Of Steel by a half a length, the pair of them four lengths clear of their rivals. One Irish Derby later, Auguste Rodin lined up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and, just like the Guineas, it was a write-off race. “It was a blip with him in Ascot,” Aidan told us last week. “Ryan felt that things weren’t right, and took him out. There was no damage, mental or physical. We’re looking forward to him. His work is very good. He has a load of class, a lot of speed, a great traveller." So here we are once more with Auguste Rodin, into the biggest race of his career to date, again, the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, on the back of a run that was simply too bad to be true. And this is a big race for him, a big day, no question. He is a serious stallion prospect, a Group 1 winner at two, a dual Derby winner, a son of Deep Impact out of the Galileo mare Rhododendron, herself a Group 1 winner at two, at three and at four. Add an Irish Champion Stakes to that CV and you are flying sky-high.

2. Can Kyprios do it again? It’s a big ask for Kyprios. We haven’t seen the son of Galileo since last autumn, when he won the Prix du Cadran at Longchamp by 20 lengths. He was the outstanding stayer of last season, unbeaten in six runs. He beat Stradivarius in the Ascot Gold Cup last June, when you could have argued that he benefited from the run of the race, and he beat him again in the Goodwood Cup in July, when you couldn’t. Then there was that remarkable performance at Longchamp in October, when he won a Group 1 race by a National Hunt distance. It has to have been frustrating for Aidan O’Brien and his team, seeing the thick end of the season drift past without the best stayer. The other side, however, the glass-half-full side, is that his joint infection could have been career-ending, life-ending even. It will be great to see the Moyglare Stud’s horse back in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger at The Curragh on Sunday, a race that he won last year. It is almost certain that he won’t be at his best. Aidan O’Brien has been talking about the rest of the season with him. That said, it may be that he is so far superior to his peers, that he won’t have to be at his absolute best in order to make a winning return.

3. Can racing compete in a crowded space? It’s a big Irish sporting weekend. The All-Ireland Hurling and Football Finals may be mid-summer events these days, but even so, Irish Champions Festival (see below) has fallen onto a crowded space this year. There’s the Irish Open in the K Club for starters, which starts on Thursday and runs to Sunday, and has Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington, as well as Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton and Billy Horschel, in the starting line-up And there’s Ireland v Romania in France on Saturday, Ireland’s first Rugby World Cup match, which has Johnny Sexton in the starting line-up, and which kicks off at 2.30pm, just as the fillies will be arriving into the parade ring for the Matron Stakes. There’s also the France v Ireland Euro qualifier on Thursday evening, and the Ireland v Netherlands match on Sunday evening, neither of which will have Evan Ferguson in the starting line-up. Even so, competition for airtime in the Irish sporting spaces, as well as for actual attendees, will be intense over the course of the weekend.

4. Can Johnny Murtagh do it again? This weekend has been a significant weekend historically for Johnny Murtagh. Not only did he ride Timarida to victory in the Irish Champion Stakes in 1996, nor win all the other five Group 1 races run over the course of the weekend at least once as a rider, but it was also on this weekend in 2020 that he claimed the first official Group 1 win of his training career, when he sent out Champers Elysees to land the Matron Stakes under Colin Keane. And it was on this weekend in 2021 that he claimed his second Group 1 win as a trainer, Sonnyboyliston in the Irish St Leger. He left it late last year. He left it until the last race on the last day, after Luxembourg had won the Irish Champion Stakes and Pearls Galore had won the Matron Stakes, and after Highfield Princes and Tahiyra and Al Riffa and Kyprios. But the wait was worthwhile. Down to the wire, he ran three horses in the concluding contest, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Northfields” Handicap, and the three of them delivered – Kerkiyra, Safecracker and Flying Dolphin: first, second and third. He has chances again this year, Mashhoor in the Kilternan Stakes, Ladies Church in the Flying Five. But it may be that his best chance will be in the last race on the last day again, Take Heart and Angels Wrath in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Northfields” Handicap.

