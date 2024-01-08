Key horses running this weekend including City Chief, Edwardstone and Sonigino

Matt Brocklebank picks out a horse of interest in six of the key races on Saturday's quality jumps cards at Warwick, Kempton and Wetherby.

1.10 Wetherby – G2 William Hill Towton Novices’ Chase The Towton has the makings of a good race again this year and, with respect to Colonel Harry, Crebily, Chasing Fire and Apple Away (the latter of whom is expected to go to Kempton), Meetingofthewaters is the most interesting entry. He was only a low-grade handicap hurdle winner for Eugene O’Sullivan but has been transformed by Willie Mullins since joining the Closutton yard and having his attentions turned to fences this season. Last seen fairly bolting up under a low weight in what had looked another red-hot Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, connections are obviously keen to get a feel for where he sits with the British handicappers ahead of Cheltenham and Aintree, a move utilised by the same owner's Noble Yeats en route to Grand National glory (in different ownership by then, admittedly) in 2022.

2.05 Kempton – G2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase Only seven entries for Kempton’s Grade 2 over the intermediate trip but it’ll be fascinating to see how Edwardstone fares up to two and a half miles for the first time over fences. He was a very speedy novice chaser but showed signs last year that he may be in need of further in order to really mix it in the big league and that impression has effectively been confirmed with runner-up efforts behind Jonbon in the Shloer at Cheltenham and Sandown’s Tingle Creek last month, a race he won so impressively at the end of 2022. He won the Wayward Lad at this track a couple of years ago and this should be a decent Ryanair Chase trial if the principals stand firm as Banbridge, Janidil and Pic D’Orhy has all won Grade 1 races in the past too.

2.25 Warwick – G2 Trustrader Hampton Novices’ Chase British-trained novice chasers with serious pretensions of getting in on the act in the top races at Cheltenham are thin on the ground but the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase might be one the home team could end up nicking, as was the case last March. Stay Away Fay leads the charge at this stage but behind him the likes of Apple Away, Grey Dawning and Broadway Boy could also potentially make the grade. The latter, already rated 150 by the official assessor, has gained lots of experience around Cheltenham but this weekend’s event will probably give connections a clear picture of whether to go for something like the Brown Advisory or head back into the handicap ranks come the Festival.

2.40 Kempton – Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle Not a single Irish entry for the Lanzarote which isn’t unusual but Charles Byrnes did saddle the favourite last year - Green Glory, who ended up being last of the four finishers(!) in pretty desperate conditions. It’s hoped we’re looking at a much better racing surface this time around although Sonigino would handle pretty much anything thrown at him and he now looks massively on the upgrade after cruising home at Aintree in early-December. Stepping back up in distance, following his decent effort in fourth in the Greatwood, was clearly beneficial and he appears well capable of picking up another fair prize or two over hurdles before going novice chasing this autumn.

3.00 Warwick - Wigley Group Classic Classic Handicap Chase There’s a lot of responsibility resting on City Chief after Nicky Henderson – who has yet to win the Aintree event – labelled the horse his most likely Grand National contender for this season. Things haven’t exactly taken off in that regard just yet and he's now 100/1 in places for the big one, but City Chief has put in two perfectly respectable efforts in quality handicaps at Cheltenham during November and December, and it could just be that he enjoys the flatter track here at Warwick. It’s also worth noting that he only properly got going in the January of last year too, winning at Hereford before following up in the Towton at Wetherby (run in its former slot during February), so there are reasons for Henderson and co to be cheerful, not least the fact his charge has been eased a couple of pounds in the weights since the start of the campaign.