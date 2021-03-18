Cheltenham analysis: Timeform on Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Taking nothing away from the game and high-class winner, the race overall has to go down as rather unsatisfactory. Like last year, it was subject to some important late defectors, with Altior already announced a non-runner earlier in the week in a repeat of events 12 months ago, and then Politologue being scratched at the last minute with blood in a nostril. There was also major trouble in running coming down the hill where the field was still tightly bunched thanks to the pace being steadier than expected.

A day after Honeysuckle’s victory in the Champion Hurdle, another mare trained by Henry de Bromhead, Put The Kettle On (c160 from c158), won Wednesday’s feature race, the Queen Mother Champion Chase. Put The Kettle On has an excellent track record, her three previous wins at Cheltenham from as many starts including last season’s Arkle and the Shloer Chase earlier this term, while the other important factor in her success is that she’s as tough as they come. She was headed between the last two fences but rallied to regain the lead in the final 100 yards and become the first of her sex to win the race.

In the absence of the pair who had won the last three renewals between them, Chacun Pour Soi (c176 from c176p) – a late absentee himself last year – seemed to have an even better opportunity to become Willie Mullins’ overdue first winner of the Champion Chase. He had, after all, beaten Put The Kettle On by more than eight lengths at Leopardstown at Christmas. But having taken a strong hold, he was found wanting in the closing stages having seemingly been produced perfectly when heading Put The Kettle On soon after the second last. Only third in the end, Chacun Pour Soi missed a golden opportunity here, with the likes of Shishkin and Energumene likely to be on the scene next year.

Chacun Pour Soi was caught for second by Nube Negra (c165+ from c163+) who ended up being beaten by just half a length having had to be switched on the run-in, but he wasn’t really closing quickly enough to be deemed an unlucky loser. Still, that was just his sixth run over fences and the potential is there for him to do a bit better again. Another seven-year-old Greaneteen (c163 from c161+) outran his odds of 50/1 to be beaten only a couple of lengths in fourth, keeping on having had every chance two out, and he’ll perhaps be stepped up in trip for the Melling at Aintree next.

The worst sufferer in the trouble after three out was Sceau Royal (c165 from c164) who did remarkably well to finish as close as he did in fifth having virtually been on the floor when tightened up on the rail and then met further trouble approaching the home turn; he has been rated alongside the runner-up and is clearly in the form of his life at present.