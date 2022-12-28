Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his reflections on the Christmas meeting at Kempton where Constitution Hill sparkled again.

The greatest hurdler? It took me a long time to accept Frankel was a better racehorse than Sea The Stars; too long, probably. Sea The Stars was the best Flat horse I'd ever seen, and moreover I loved the way he raced, yet here, just a couple of years later, was one that was quantifiably, demonstrably better. Perhaps people in the 'sixties felt the same about Mill House and Arkle. I mention this, since everything about the way Constitution Hill performs suggests he is hurdling's Frankel, a freakish performer who will comfortably surpass the previous greatest of all time. In his case there is no Sea The Stars or Mill House in recent memory. His targets are mostly from another era, Night Nurse and Monksfield, the greatest of the great of the golden age of hurdling in the 'seventies. That Constitution Hill arrived seemingly fully formed as a hurdler is a thing of wonder. He was beaten in his only Irish point, by a horse that has won handicap hurdles at Catterick and Sedgefield. He fetched £120,000 after that, which is nothing out of the ordinary for a promising pointer. He is a well-made sort, but he doesn't on looks make your heart beat a little faster in the way a Bob Olinger or Sprinter Sacre or Battleoverdoyen might. Constitution Hill has won all five of his starts over hurdles by double-figure margins, barely off the bridle in any of those races, a fast and accurate jumper who tanks through his races and has a fine turn of foot. On his hurdling debut, he beat Might I, runner-up in a Grade 1 novice at Aintree later in the season. In the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, he defeated Jonbon by 22 lengths, a devastating performance against a horse who is otherwise unbeaten and who has looked an outstanding chasing prospect this winter. This season, Constitution Hill has sauntered home from the former Champion Hurdle winner Epatante in both the Fighting Fifth and Christmas Hurdle, by 12 lengths and 17 lengths respectively. The level of form Constitution Hill has shown is already nudging those former greats. And even though there surely isn't a hurdler in training that would get him working, it is equally surely only a matter of time before he surpasses them.

Walk in the Park Unusually, the Christmas Hurdle wasn't the only Grade 1 over timber at the Kempton Christmas meeting. The Long Walk, rescued from the Ascot pre-Christmas card, featured old rivals Paisley Park and Champ, as well as Goshen, connections taking a punt at three miles with a horse that won't be easy to place this winter. In a stirring contest, Paisley Park showed abundant resolve to prevail from Goshen, who had every chance and stayed, and Champ, who rather threw things away, hanging left. Paisley Park looked to have come on since Newbury and performed accordingly. Champ was a bit underwhelming after winning the Long Walk on his return last season and it may be that his campaign will again prove less successful than his win at Newbury on his return suggested it might. Incidentally, it was a shame that it wasn't possible to rescue the two whole days at Ascot and stage them on the 28th and 29th. With ITV giving racing a superb shop window with their coverage of six days out of seven in the post-Christmas and New Year period, it would have been great to have a better offering from British tracks than is scheduled for those two days. While there were doubtless major logistical and financial reasons why it couldn't happen this year, looking to strength the programme on those two days ought to be on the agenda. None of the Long Walk trio makes much appeal so far as the Stayers' Hurdle is concerned (Goshen unlikely to go to Cheltenham anyway), where the Irish-trained runners dominate the market. With that in mind, I suggested, after his very wobbly round of jumping over fences at Newbury, that Thyme Hill would be better ditching chasing and being aimed at the Stayers' Hurdle. Just needed Thyme Needless to say, Thyme Hill, cheekpieced, was a good deal more convincing in winning the Kauto Star on Boxing day. However, this was a race that fell apart – McFabulous finished lame and Galia des Liteaux and Gelino Bello were let down by their jumping – and the form may not be worth much at all. This may be contrary, but I still think Thyme Hill has more chance in the Stayers' than in the Brown Advisory. There are still doubts how Thyme Hill will fare faced with a stern test of jumping over fences. It isn't likely to happen, though remember Buveur d'Air, who won the Kingmaker on his second start over fences, but switched back to hurdles – he won his next eight races, including the Champion Hurdle twice, and never ran in a chase again.

Far more convincing on the novice chase front were Boothill and Aucunrisque, who finished first and second in the Wayward Lad. There were only four runners, and only the two counted, but the time compared very favourably with that for the Desert Orchid and there's every chance this race was well up to standard for a race that has an impressive roll of honour. Boothill looks to have grown up this season for the switch to fences, and he had to show battling qualities to prevail against a very willing rival, his rider Jonathan Burke cool in the way he allowed Aucunrisque to kick for home, getting a breather before giving chase. His success was quite the compliment for Jonbon, who had beaten him comprehensively in the Henry VIII at Sandown. It may be that Boothill would get closer to Jonbon another time, possibly in the Sporting Life Arkle, though it's doubtful. However, there are more good races to be won with him away from the highest level. It was a shame Lac de Constance, who was sent off favourite, failed to get round in the Wayward Lad. He is a fine stamp of a chaser and he was still travelling when he got the eighth all wrong. He will be well worth another try at this level. There were some competitive handicaps over the two days, with the closing two-mile hurdle the race that strikes as most likely worth following. No Ordinary Joe just prevailed from Big Boy Bobby, with L'Eau de Sud a close third. No Ordinary Joe hadn't run since being pulled up when favourite for last December's Betfair Exchange Hurdle, but he looked in good order and had to knuckle down to prevail from an improving rival. Still relatively unexposed, No Ordinary Joe was third in the 2021 Greatwood and ought not to go up much for this win, so a tilt at the Betfair Hurdle would seem the obvious option.