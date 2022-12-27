A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Kempton where Boothill won the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase.
Having only found the mighty Jonbon too good last time out in the Grade One Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown Park, Boothill came home the ultimately comfortable winner of the Grade Two Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase.
With 13/8 favourite Lac De Constance unseating Harry Skelton at the eighth fence, Boothill made smooth progress to overhaul long-time leader Aucunrisque approaching the last before going on to take the honours by a length. Betfair make Boothill a 25/1 (from 40s) chance for the Sporting Life Arkle Novices’ Chase at The Cheltenham Festival.
Winning rider Jonathan Burke said: “We probably didn’t go as quick as I thought we would but I’d say my horse is growing in confidence with every run. He’s showing battling qualities now that he probably didn’t show in the past so every time he runs he’s improving.
“We’ve bumped into Jonbon before and I’m sure we’ll take him on again but he’s getting better with every run and his jumping is his thing – he’s jumping so well in his races. Trying to settle him is not easy when he’s jumping as well as that but he’s battling better than he ever has.
“Because he was keen I took the decision to sit at the back of the four so I could fill him up and if I couldn’t do that I wouldn’t be in contention. Moving to the last he was going well so it was great. We’ll be keen to take on Jonbon again, we probably won’t beat him but we’re up for the fight.”
Ben Pauling will work back from the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at The Cheltenham Festival with Samuel Spade, who he described as a ‘ball of energy’ following his victory in the opening Ladbrokes Daily Odds Boosts Introductory Juvenile Hurdle.
Anchored in the rear early on in the two-mile prize the son of Myboycharlie, who was purchased for 47,000 at the Tattersalls Autumn horses-in-training sale, worked his way into contention to join fellow hurdling debutant Chaos Control at the last.
Despite a slightly untidy jump at the final flight the 9-1 chance rallied well up the run in before prevailing by a length and a half under Kielan Woods.
Pauling said: “He was very well bought by Tess Greatrex at the horses in training sale. We loved him at the sales and we managed to buy him. Emma (Palmer, owner) who has Le Breuil I told her he was a nice horse and hopefully he has shown that today.
“His work at home has been very good. He is quite an exuberant character so we dropped him in today and rode him quietly but hopefully we thought he might come there at the end and he did.
“He did an awful lot wrong there. He didn’t jump well early doors and he was looking around a bit and he made a hash of the last when he got to the front. He has got a huge amount of learning today but it was a good starting point.
“We will look towards something in the spring. I don’t think he is a Triumph Hurdle horse of that run if I’m honest but you like to think he might squeak into the Boodles.
“He has run to 120 something there so he has got his mark to get in. Stuart (Edmunds, trainer of runner-up Chaos Control) thinks his horse is alright the favourite flopped so what is there in the race, who knows?
“He will get a mark of 120 off that and that will get him into the Boodles but he has to have two more runs to get in. We will hunt away and see what we can find.
“I loved his attitude when I bought him and I loved him even more in his work. He is such a ball of energy. He reminds of a class Raven’s Tower. He just wants to do his job and when you find a flat horse that wants to do it they will go on. That horse will improve 12lbs for that today.”
