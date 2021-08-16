Kempton Saturday review: Hamish lands September Stakes

Comeback king Hamish is September star Hamish, a last-minute absentee from the Sky Bet Ebor, turned over 3/10 favourite Hukum to win the Unibet September Stakes. The rain at York didn't arrive in time for William Haggas' charge last month so he was re-routed here for his first start in 422 days. Always racing on the inside under Pat Dobbs, he was delivered with his challenge two out as the market leader looked to assert his authority. He could never fend off the winner though who was in front inside the distance and held on well to score by a neck with the errant Fox Tal close-up in third. Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner a 10/1 chance from 16s for the QIPO Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

Maureen Haggas, assistant trainer to her husband, said: “I didn’t think we’d beat Hukum, I must say. He was fit and well but has obviously been off the track for a long time and was a bit fresh and gassy today. “It’s been a real big team effort to get him back. Laura Thomas did all his treatment and rehab for his tendon injury with the vet Jeremy Swan, and Andrew Tinkler has ridden him a lot at home. “He’s a talented horse. He had great form as a three year old and ran a really good race in the Hardwicke last year, where unfortunately he picked up his tendon injury. “It was great for the family to get a Group winner. He needs soft ground and we ran him today as we needed to get out and give him a race as he was ready to go. It’s a kind surface here – we couldn’t run him at York in the Ebor as it was too fast. He needs rain so he will run where it rains. We aim at the stayers’ race on Champions Day at Ascot and work back from that.”

Winning jockey Pat Dobbs added: “We went very slow and he didn’t really relax properly but he’s always been a class horse and the surface suited him well. “He’s a soft ground horse and this sort of track rides a bit slow, so it was ideal for his first run back.” Lodge springs Sirenia surprise Eve Lodge sprang a 16/1 surprise in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes under Jim Crowley. Charlie Fellowes’ charge sat third through the early stages before committing for home two furlongs out. Hierarchy went in pursuit and threw down a determined challenge but she was repelled and in the closing stages 15/8 favourite Wings Of War’s late charge carried her through to second, albeit a never-threatening length adrift of the winner.

