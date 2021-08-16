Kempton Saturday review: Eve Lodge wins Sirenia Stakes

Lodge springs Sirenia surprise

Eve Lodge sprang a 16/1 surprise in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes under Jim Crowley.

Charlie Fellowes’ charge sat third through the early stages before committing for home two furlongs out.

Hierarchy went in pursuit and threw down a determined challenge but she was repelled and in the closing stages 15/8 favourite Wings Of War’s late charge carried her through to second, albeit a never-threatening length adrift of the winner.