A round-up of the pick of the action from Kempton Park on Saturday where Killer Clown enjoyed the drying spring conditions.

Emma Lavelle earmarked a potential outing over the famous Grand National fences at Aintree next month for Killer Clown, who got his career back on track when making it two wins from as many visits to Kempton Park in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase. The Getaway gelding confirmed his appreciation for the Sunbury course when making a triumphant return to the track where he previously claimed victory at on Boxing Day in 2020 with a decisive victory in the extended 2m 4f feature. With Lavelle putting his defeat last time at Ascot down to trainer error, the 11/2 chance looked a much happier individual back on a sounder surface, despite being taken off his feet early on in the race. Demonstrating a good level of stamina Killer Clown, who was one of two runners for Lavelle in the race, continued to pass rivals up the home straight before surging clear of the field on the run to the last. After negotiating the last, the Tim Syder-owned eight year old bounded clear under Adam Wedge before passing the post eight lengths clear of Pistol Whipped to set up possible outing in the Randox Topham Handicap Chase on 8th April. Lavelle said: “He loves it around here, he really does. It definitely plays to his strengths. He was flat out earlier as they went so fast. “What I loved about him today was that he ground it out and kept galloping. He jumped great and I was delighted with him. “I know this horse wants nice ground. We got away with it (ground) at Wincanton when it was soft because it was wet so he was just able to gallop through it. “It was one of those races where nothing declared on that ground and nothing wanted it so something was going to alright on it and it was us. “I thought let’s have another crack at it at Ascot and I probably shouldn’t have done as the ground was just soft hard work and gluey. “He could never get out of it and he never ran a race at all. Tom (Bellamy) looked after him and pulled him up. “It was tough this race for Tom as he loves both horses as he has won on both horses but he had to make a decision. Unfortunately, Manofthemountain rooted the open ditch and that was us over.” While Killer Clown is yet to tackle the Grand National fences Lavelle believes he has the scope to deal with the unique course should connections elect to go that route. She added: “I think the Topham would be something to look at as would that Grade Two handicap at Cheltenham (the Ceres Estates Charity Silver Trophy Handicap Chase on 13th April). “I think he would be alright with the National fences but you never really know until they have gone and jumped them to know. Ground is the most important thing to him. “We will see how he comes out of this and if he comes out of it well it is something we will definitely be looking at.”

Press Your Luck could also target a race at the Aintree Festival next month following his rout of what looked a competitive field for the £40,000 Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle. After celebrating a double at the track last month highlighted by the Grade Two victory of Aucunrisque in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle the Winchester handler struck gold again at the Sunbury course courtesy of the progressive seven year old. Leaving a disappointing run behind in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle over course and distance in January with victory at Wincanton last time out, the 10/1 chance added to that success when claiming this afternoon’s event by three and a quarter lengths under Jamie Moore. Gordon said: “I’ve just been a little bit obsessed that this horse wanted small fields. “One thing I wanted Jamie (Moore) to do was give him plenty of space on the outside and he has given him a lovely ride. That’s more the Press Your Luck you see at home. “I put the cheekpieces on (in the Lanzarote) and he took exception to it. He cantered down to the start and he didn’t want to go at the start so I took them back off. “He ran a lovely race at Wincanton and that got his confidence back up. This horse is a lovely horse at home we just don’t see it often on the track.”



While Gordon didn’t rule out sending Press Your Luck to the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree next month, he hinted that a switch to fences could instead be on the agenda. He added: “I suppose we could go to Aintree, but one thing I’m dying to do is get him over fences. He will probably have a run over them before he goes out in the field. “He is a horse that is happy on good ground as he is a good moving horse.” As for joint owner Paul Cox, he was quick to praise the triumphant trainer for his handling of Press Your Luck. Cox said: “We brought him here last time and we had to pull him out of the race half an hour before as he had colic. “He likes this track. Last year Tom Cannon rode him and was coming to win his race but he got knocked over by Ben Pauling’s horse which was not his fault. “When he ran in the Lanzarote Chris put cheekpieces on but he sulked all the way round so Chris took them off. We went to Wincanton and he won by six lengths under Fergus Gregory. “We came back here and got Jamie Moore and you’ve seen what he can do. He is a fabulous horse. “Chris is fabulous. I say to anybody that wants a good giggle at the racecourse but have a seriously good team go to Chris and Jenny. He is a seriously good trainer.” Gordon added that his smart novice Aucunrisque would head for the Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree rather than go down the handicap route.

Marc Goldstein ended what has been a frustrating spell in the saddle after celebrating his first winner in 144 days aboard Certainly Red, who survived a final fence blunder before claiming the opening Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap Chase. The 36 year old rider was forced to sit tight aboard the Lydia Richards-trained eight year old at the last, but despite the error the 2/1 favourite quickly recovered to defeat the running on Uallrightharry by five lengths. Goldstein, celebrating his first winner since October, said: “My main trainer I ride for, Sheena West, got hit by a virus early in the winter and nothing has really recovered from it so it has been a bit of a write off of a season. “I don’t get a lot anyway so I’m quite used to it. If I was out there every day it would get to you. “I thought when he pecked at the last I thought this has summed me up (this season) but luckily he found a leg and we were fine. “He started hanging from the left from the start, but he can jump better as he just concentrated on going left-handed. I’ll just be waiting for that next winner now.”