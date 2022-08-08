There were smiles all round on the faces of The Pink Hat Partnership who hailed it their lucky day after Matching Sox made his debut a triumphant one much to the delight of his connections at Kempton.

In a race of contrasting fortunes the Andrew Balding-trained son of Camacho took full advantage of odds-on Keep Bidding’s wayward antics late on to land the Unibet Horserace Betting Operator Of The Year/EBF Restricted Novice Stakes over five furlongs. Looking booked for a palace at best the 11/1 chance kept a straight line just as the 2-7 Favourite shifted left over to the stands’ side rail before prevailing under David Probert by half a length.

Peter Box, who is part of The Pink Hat Partnership along with Gordon and Anne Ireland, said: “He kicked on and really wanted to win. It was a strong run and he will be better over six furlongs the way he pushed all the way to the line. “When the penny dropped he really accelerated which was impressive. It was one of those weird things with the favourite and we wondered if something happened. Perhaps today was just our lucky day.”

Matching Sox will now face a quick turnaround with Kingsclere handler Balding earmarking the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Sales race at York on August 18th as his next target. Balding said: “The poor horse had a bad experience first time out as he got hung up on the stalls at Chelmsford about a fortnight ago so we were just hoping he would be okay at the start. He started well though and he finished well which we were happy to see. “It was a good effort as he really wants further than five furlongs. He is in the sales race at York next week. It is a bit of a quick turnaround but that is what we are aiming for.” Neil Callan typified just how tough jockeys are after continuing his fine form in the saddle after bouncing back from a fall earlier on the card to steer Fariba to victory in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Fariba returns after winning at Kempton

Having come to grief aboard Take The Stand in the Unibet Support Safe Gambling Handicap the Group One-winning rider dusted himself down to score aboard the daughter of Farhh who built at her debut fourth at Newcastle in the seven-furlong prize. Sticking to the task well under Callan, who enjoyed a treble at Newmarket on Friday and won the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle during the Shergar Cup at Ascot on Saturday, the 5/6 favourite pulled out plenty close home to score by a length and three quarters. Callan, said of Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained winner, said: “She is a nice filly that has plenty of scope. It was a good run first up and she has improved from that and she feels like more of a three year old type to me that could go a mile and a quarter. “I thought the Andrew Balding horse (Feyha) was going to lead but he pulled back in my face and that didn’t suit her. She was a little bit keen but she is a bit immature still. Once I got her into the straight I let her find her stride and she lengthened away quite well. On his recent exploits in the saddle: “It was great at Ascot on Saturday and it was a good day on Friday but it shows how this sport can go as I had two horses on Sunday that I thought could win but things didn’t go to plan and they got beat. “I came here today had a fall unfortunately but luckily I got back up and that is the main thing but the winners are great.” Charlie and Mark Johnston have their team in good order at present and the father and son team took the training plaudits at the track after celebrating a 439-1 treble highlighted by the victory of Crackovia in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Nursery Handicap.

Crackovia pictured after winning

Despite meeting with an odds-on defeat last time out the 9/2 chance appeared to appreciate the step up to a mile when routing her rivals by seven and a half lengths to complete a treble for Cazoo Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote. Charlie Johnston said: “We were very disappointed leaving Doncaster when she got turned over at 8-15 but the fact they thought Karl Burke’s filly (Novakai) warranted going up in class next time was a positive in itself. “In hindsight an easy seven at Doncaster wasn’t enough of a test for her as she won over a stiff seven at Beverley getting better the further they went. That is one thing that I said to Richard she will relish stepping up to a mile and she will want it and more. “Off the back of Beverley she had Listed entries in France and we had thought she was a filly that might be capable of getting black type and I think she is but the one thing we have learnt is that it will be at the minimum of a mile. “Something like the Silver Tankard at Pontefract at the backend might be a ideal but there might be something between now and then. She is also in a valuable sales race at Longchamp on Arc weekend so that could be another option.”