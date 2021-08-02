Kempton Monday review: Fast Attack strikes

Doyle impressed by Attack win James Doyle believes Simon and Ed Crisford could have a “pretty smart” individual on their hands in Fast Attack, who lived up to her name on debut in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Kempton Park. Fresh from performing best man duties at weighing room colleague William Buick’s wedding on Sunday the Group One-winning rider tasted victory back doing his day job with a wide margin success aboard the Kodiac filly. Ranging up behind main market rival Ebtsama down the home straight the 6-4 favourite quickly put the seven furlong contest to bed in a matter of strides before galloping on all the way to the line to secure an impressive six length success.

Doyle said: “She had done some sensible work at home with horses that had come out and won. We were quite hopeful. It was her first day at school but she took it very well. She is quite a striking looker and she catches your eye and her work has been pleasing so we were hoping something of the tune to what she has done. “She was a little bit green when I first asked and she was a bit lost but once I got balanced she powered away nicely. She got through the line today over seven, and the track is quite testing as they have done some remedial work to it. It is quite difficult to pick up but I think it showed she is pretty smart. Her dam’s side is quite speedy so I think she is fine where she is (at seven furlongs).” Reflecting on carrying out best man duties he added: “It was good. I was pretty nervous but once we got the speech out of the way I was fine.” One-two for Strawbridge Speak silenced her rivals when leading home a one-two for owner George Strawbridge in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. In what has been a good few days for Strawbridge, who saw his colours carried to Group Two glory in the King George Stakes by Suesa at Glorious Goodwood, the Classic-winning owner was back among the winners courtesy of the Andrew Balding-trained Sea The Moon filly Picking up early leader, and Evens favourite Yorkindness, inside the final quarter of a mile the 13-2 chance stayed on gamely to defeat fellow newcomer Natasha by a length and three quarters.

James Wigan, racing manager to the owner, said: “They were both well thought of and this was the first mile maiden we could run in that’s why we ended up with two runners. They have both run good races. “With these two fillies it looked as if they needed a mile so we waited for the right opportunity to get going. “David (Probert) was pleased and we will now go for something better. I think for the time being we will stick to a mile but she should stay further in due course.” Petals to go up in class Silken Petals can look forward to a first outing at Listed level on her next start following her tenacious success in the five-furlong Dave Dyke’s 70th EBF Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes at Kempton Park. Having opened her account at the sixth attempt over at York last time out, the Charlie McBride-trained daughter of Pastoral Pursuits followed up that success under a penalty. It was a second start at the track for Silken Petals, who finished runner-up on her debut at the track in May behind subsequent Albany Stakes scorer Sandrine, who recently claimed Group Two honours in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Silken Petals returns in triumph at Kempton