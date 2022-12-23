With Bravemansgame kept fresh since his comeback success Marshall admits that he ‘could not be happier’ with the second season chaser, who he admits is mentally more of a "professional" horse now compared to 12 months ago.

However, those memories were banished upon his return with the John Dance and Bryan Drew-owned gelding showing his well-being with a dominant display in the Grade Two bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in October on route to his return to the top table.

Last season ended under a cloud for Bravemansgame, who tasted Grade One glory on the card 12 months ago in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase, before having his unbeaten record over fences ended in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

Having led stablemate Clan Des Obeaux back to the winner’s enclosure following the 2018 and 2019 renewals of the Grade One prize Marshall has solid claims of celebrating another win in the festive feature with the Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old.

Marshall said: “I’m very pleased with him. He was on a small recovery mission at Wetherby on the back of his previous run at Aintree at the end of last season.

“It was good to get Wetherby out the way and show that he is fit and healthy and showing his old spark again. I couldn’t be happier going into the King George.

“We have slightly trained him a bit different this season and tweaked a few things. At home he is flying but he has to go do the talking on the track.

“Winning a race like the Charlie Hall is great no matter how they do it, but to win it with a bit up your sleeve it does make the hairs on the back of your head stand up.

“Everybody wants to have a flashy horse and when he wins, like he did in the Charlie Hall, it does give you a bit of a thrill.

“We couldn’t have had him any better for Kempton last season. I think he has strengthened up and mentally he is a bit more grown up.

“I think mentally he is more of a professional racehorse now. Winning a Grade One as a novice is good but I don’t feel you have achieved being a very good horse until you have won a Grade One in open company.”

Certain races will always resonate higher than others, and for Marshall, who is originally from Hawick, the King George VI Chase will always be the one for him having given him his first taste of what it is like being associated with a Grade One winner.

Marshall said: “I grew up watching the King George but I never dreamed that I would be working for a trainer that would have runners in it let alone winning it. To have led up Clan twice in it is pretty surreal really.

“He was the outsider of Paul’s two (Politologue, being the other one) in 2018 and I was a bit underwhelmed with his run before at Haydock Park so I didn’t really know what to expect.

“Obviously he came on leaps and bounds from that run and he won as he did, pretty much hard held.

“It was pretty unexpected I thought. It was my first Grade One winner so it was a pretty big one to have but it seemed to go by in a flash really.

“The long walkway goes by in a flash and it isn’t until you get to the winner’s enclosure where all the owners are there and you hear the big cheers that is when it hits home what an achievement he has done.

“I expected it a bit more the second time even though Cyrname was in there. I think I got a bit too used to it and thought this is easy if we win it two years in a row.

“I thought the world is his oyster and we are going to clean up from now on. I got a bit carried away after that I think.”

This year’s renewal of the race looks well up to scratch with almost every runner holding some sort of realistic chance, however Marshall believes Bravemansgame biggest opponent could end up being himself.

He added: “His price is very short and to some he might be a certainty but he has got to give the rest a lot of respect. I still thought before he won at Wetherby, he would win the King George.

“The fact he is as short as he is hasn’t changed much in my eyes. I’ve ridden Hitman at home and Bravemansgame and I think I know which way round they are in the pecking order.

“I think realistically it has got to be Hitman or Envoi Allen that rate as the biggest dangers as I think there are question marks about a few of them ground wise which should sway it in our favour.

“I think Envoi Allen did it well enough at Down Royal and if he improves on that he is entitled to be in with a winning chance, while Hitman is an improving horse.

“I think Bravemansgame biggest opposition is probably himself. He gets a little bit worked up before the race. Generally it doesn’t affect him but we have got to keep a lid on him every time.

“I think he has got everyone else covered but we won’t know truly until the day. I’ve been over confident before and it has come back to bite me though!”

With Bravemansgame set to be joined at Kempton Park by stablemates Hitman and 2020 winner Frodon, the father of two insists there has been plenty of banter about the yard, but he remains confident it will be his horse that emerges with the bragging rights.

He added: “There is always a bit of banter and rivalry. Natalie (Parker) rides Hitman and we are always winding each other up. She wants a green plaque as she wants her horse to win a Grade One but I was like you will still be waiting after Boxing Day!

“It is nice to see another potential superstar coming through. Winning a King George doesn’t make you a superstar but it is a step in the right direction.

“We’ve all thought a lot of Bravemansgame for long enough so it would be nice if he could go and do it.”