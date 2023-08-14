Kempton Monday review: Reports and free video replays

A review of the action from Kempton Park on Monday featuring an emotional victory for the Marco Botti-trained Caelan.

Caelan read the script to perfection when appearing to have a little help from above to secure what part owner Darren Ling described as an "emotional" success at Kempton - just days after his wife and avid racing fan, Jacky, lost her battle with cancer. Sent off a relatively unfancied 22/1 chance the Marco Botti-trained debutant, who is owned by Keep Kicking Racing and Partner, finished with a flourish to get up on the line in the Unibet More Boosts In More Races/EBF Newcomers’ Restricted Maiden Stakes. The race looked to be heading either the way of long-time leader, and eventual runner-up Character Testing, and fast-finishing 3/1 favourite Validated. However the Tamayuz gelding swept past the pair of them under Stefano Cherchi to score by a short-head. Darren, who is part of the Keep Kicking Racing syndicate, said: “It’s emotional and that is for Jacky as she loved this horse. “She had been battling cancer for a long time and she was really hoping she would be here to see his debut, but she didn’t quite make it as she passed away on Tuesday. She was 60. “I know Stefano wanted to ride him for her, so he made sure he was available. All the stars have aligned and it is a lovely moment. I can’t quite believe that he has won, but he has. I think he is a lovely horse, and he will get better. I think Jacky was looking down. “It feels a bit strange as I’d normally be here with Jacky, but my two sons Joseph and Henry are here.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Although racing formed a big part of the couple’s life, Darren, who lives in Chippenham, Wiltshire, admits that their love of horses extended beyond the racetrack. He added: “We were married for 18 years and we actually got married at Palace House in Newmarket before having our wedding reception at the Rowley Mile on Cambridgeshire Day. “Horses were a big part of Jacky’s life and I think she liked horses more than people a lot of the time. Jacky ran a livery yard for about 20 years as well and she had all different types there. She had a real eye for a horse.” Alice Haynes saw her recommendation to owner Gary Allsopp to purchase Playupskyblues further enhanced after he hit the back of the net for the first time this campaign when landing the Unibet Support Safer Gambling Handicap. The Kodiac gelding appeared to be returning to form with an encouraging sixth at Newbury last time out. And he built on that run in the mile prize much to the delight of connections when prevailing by a length under Kieran O’Neill.

Playupskyblues with winning connections at Kempton Park