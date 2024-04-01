Sporting Life
Dubai Honour wins at Kempton
Dubai Honour wins at Kempton

Kempton Monday review: Dubai Honour wins Magnolia Stakes

By Adam Morgan
16:02 · MON April 01, 2024

Dubai Honour booked a return to Hong Kong in pleasing William Haggas with a successful reappearance in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Magnolia Stakes at Kempton.

Last seen running at Ascot on British Champions Day, the globetrotting six-year-old has remained at Somerville Lodge this winter rather than venturing to Australia and was by far the best horse in the race on both career achievements and official ratings ahead of his return in the 10-furlong Listed event.

The 4/6 favourite duly obliged in good style, defying early-season freshness under Ryan Moore to hand his trainer a fourth success in race, scoring by an impressive three lengths.

He will now return to overseas action with Dubai Honour set to be tasked with going two places better than his 2023 QEII Cup third at Sha Tin later this month.

Haggas said: “I was very pleased with him and he looked a bit fresh having not run for a bit. But I thought he was always looking comfortable in a race that had the potential to be messy – and probably was – despite the nice gallop.

“I haven’t spoken to Ryan yet, but I’m not sure he was where he wanted to be early on. Still, the horse picked up well and he did it nicely, as he should do at the weights. But I was very happy with him and it was exactly what I hoped for.

“He’s going to Hong Kong all being well – he’s been invited and we’ve accepted. Providing he’s fit and well he will go over there on April 28 for the QEII Cup, the mile-and-a-quarter race he was third in last year. He’s won over £3million in prize-money now and he’s a thoroughly nice horse who has been great fun, we think the world of him. He’s a kind horse, too.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

