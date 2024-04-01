Kempton Monday review: Dubai Honour wins Magnolia Stakes

Dubai Honour booked a return to Hong Kong in pleasing William Haggas with a successful reappearance in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Magnolia Stakes at Kempton.

Last seen running at Ascot on British Champions Day, the globetrotting six-year-old has remained at Somerville Lodge this winter rather than venturing to Australia and was by far the best horse in the race on both career achievements and official ratings ahead of his return in the 10-furlong Listed event. The 4/6 favourite duly obliged in good style, defying early-season freshness under Ryan Moore to hand his trainer a fourth success in race, scoring by an impressive three lengths. He will now return to overseas action with Dubai Honour set to be tasked with going two places better than his 2023 QEII Cup third at Sha Tin later this month.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!